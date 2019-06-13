Alphacom Holdings, Inc. Plant Stimulation to Minimize Pest and Disease Damage in Cannabis Farming

Hong Kong, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alphacom Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: AHAD), a multi-technology incubator, is pleased to announce that it is developing a solution to enhance the rate of maturity in plants, which should create protection against pests and diseases resulting in an increased crop yield while reducing the need for chemical pesticides. Early experimentation by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, in addition to seeing plants growth rates boosted by 20-30%, is seeing pesticide use reduced by 70-100% and fertilizer consumption dropping more than 20%.



For Cannabis growers, preventing pests and plant disease is paramount. To this end, some of the methods employed include removing dead-plant material, separating infected plants and always keeping the growing environment clean. These methods can reduce the impact of many pathogens which threaten plants. The main enemies for both indoor and outdoor Cannabis growers are spider mites, thrips, whiteflies, leafminers and fungi like powdery mildew, botrytis, downy mildew, and Pythium. However, these methods are incredibly laborious and cost intensive, and of course not as desirable as a preventative method. We believe that our method could give growers a huge advantage in reducing loss and reducing expenses throughout the grow cycle.

Alphacom will continue its leading-edge work on plant stimulation and protection applications to be developed in multiple formats. Additional updates will be released as they become available.

For additional information, please visit www.alphacomholdings.com .

About Alphacom Holdings Inc:

Alphacom Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: AHAD) is a publicly traded multi-technology incubator converting new technologies into commercialized forms for licensing into distribution across multiple industry sectors. Alphacom is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Alphacom Holdings Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and Alphacom Holdings Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor relations contact: info@alphacomholdings.com

