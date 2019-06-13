Novan to Participate in JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (NASDAQ:NOVN) today announced that it will participate in the 2019 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Participation will include a fireside chat as well as a Q&A session. The company will also have a number of one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



The fireside chat will occur on June 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.Novan.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 7 days.

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide’s naturally occurring anti-microbial and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs. We believe that our ability to deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to improve patient outcomes in a variety of dermatological, women’s health and gastrointestinal diseases.

