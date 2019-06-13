Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business

Tim Burgess adds expert food industry and consumer packaged goods experience to executive leadership team

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company, with two operating businesses, Curation Foods Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical Inc., announces the hiring of Tim Burgess as senior vice president of supply chain for Curation Foods. His immediate priorities will be focusing on profitability, operational excellence for the Eat Smart fresh packaged vegetables and salads brand, integration of Yucatan and Cabo Fresh avocado products manufacturing in Mexico, and identifying synergies between the brands and efficiencies in operations.



Burgess brings broad experience in driving performance through team engagement, quantitative evaluation and systematic problem solving, while leading end-to-end supply chain operations for international manufacturing operations. His expertise in developing highly accountable teams to improve performance will support Curation Foods’ strategy of providing access to 100% clean, plant-based foods to as many people as possible in a way that preserves and protects the planet.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and skills in operations to the team at Curation Foods to help move the business forward,” said Burgess. “I’m excited to be at the forefront of the plant-based food movement to offer innovative products to meet the needs of this consumer and help the company continue to disrupt within their respective categories. I’ll be working to support new CEO Albert Bolles in executing on his priorities of advancing the natural foods growth strategy and further focusing the business on execution, while increasing profitability.”

Most recently Burgess served as vice president, value added global manufacturing at Trident Seafoods. Burgess also held several leadership roles throughout his tenure at Mead Johnson Nutrition, where he ran end-to-end supply chain operations in high-growth international regions, oversaw acquisition integration and delivered capital projects on time and on budget. His deep experience within the food industry includes management positions at The Dannon Company, Basic Vegetable Products L.P., Sunkist Growers Inc., Nestle/Carnation Company and Golden Cheese Company of California.

“Tim Burgess is a strong addition to the Curation Foods team,” said Dr. Bolles. “His background in applying lean methodologies to affect sustained improvement in safety, quality, service and cost, coupled with his focus on people and establishing a positive team culture, is exactly what is needed at this time as we continue to execute on our strategy, which will result in profitable growth for the business.”

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oils and Vinegars®, Now Planting® pure-plant meal solutions, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers specialty expertise and capabilities in fermentation, formulation, aseptic filling and final packaging for difficult-to-handle, FDA regulated medical devices and drugs. Lifecore partners with global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories, including ophthalmic, orthopedic and oncology. For more information about the company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including such factors among others, as the timing and expenses associated with operations, the ability to achieve acceptance of the Company's new products in the market place, weather conditions that can affect the supply and price of produce, the timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to successfully integrate Yucatan Foods into the Landec Curation Foods business, the mix between domestic and international sales, and the risk factors listed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 27, 2018 (See item 1A: Risk Factors) which may be updated in Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these and other factors, the Company expects to continue to experience significant fluctuations in quarterly operating results and there can be no assurance that the Company will remain consistently profitable. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Contact Information: Investor Relations: Media Inquiries: Jeff Sonnek Leigh Lehman (646) 277-1263 Current Global Jeff.Sonnek@ICRINC.com (310) 967-3409 llehman@currentglobal.com



