$25.43 Bn LED Light Engine Market, 2024 by Product Type, Installation Type, End-Use Application, and Geography

The LED light engine market was valued at USD 25.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.69% from 2019 to 2024.



A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light source formed from a p-n junction diode. It emits light when a suitable voltage is applied across its leads. An LED lamp, an LED product, is assembled into a lamp, which is used as a light bulb in a lighting fixture. LED lighting consists of high-efficiency fixtures, along with associated controls such as drivers and dimming switches that adjust lighting based on criteria such as occupancy and daylight. LED lighting is increasingly being implemented to control growing energy consumption in buildings and outdoor areas, such as highways and streets.



A light engine is the LED equivalent of a conventional lamp. It normally consists of an LED chip mounted on a circuit board that has electrical and mechanical fixings (ready to be fixed in luminaires). Key factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems; modernization and development of infrastructure, for example, smart cities, which leads to the implementation of lighting systems based on IoT; reduction of price of LEDs; penetration of LEDs as a light source in general lighting; and rapid rise of LED technology over conventional lighting technology.



This report offers detailed insights into the LED light engine market, which is segmented into product type, installation type, end-use application, and region. Based on the installation type, the market is segmented into new installations and retrofit installations. Based on product type, the market is segmented into lamps and luminaires. Based on the end-use application, the market is segmented into indoor lighting and outdoor lighting which are further sub-segmented.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Modernization and Development of Infrastructure

5.3.1.2 Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

5.3.1.3 Reduction in LED Price

5.3.1.4 Government Initiatives and Regulations to Adopt Energy-Efficient LEDs

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Installation Cost

5.3.2.2 Development of Alternate Technologies

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Wireless Technology in LED Lighting Systems

5.3.3.2 Growing Demand From Horticulture Market

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Common Open Standards



6 LED Light Engine Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lamp

6.2.1 LED Light Engine Market for Lamp to Showcase Steady Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

6.3 Luminaire

6.3.1 LED Light Engine Market for Luminaire to Hold Largest Share and Grow at Highest Rate During the Forecast Period



7 LED Light Engine Market, By Installation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Installation

7.2.1 New Installation Type to Hold Larger Share in the Market

7.3 Retrofit Installation

7.3.1 Retrofit Installation Market to Grow With Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



8 LED Light Engine Market, By End-Use Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Indoor Lighting

8.2.1 Residential

8.2.1.1 Residential Subsegment to Hold Largest Market Share in the Indoor Lighting Market During Forecast

8.2.2 Commercial

8.2.2.1 Commercial Subsegment to Contribute Among Major Share in the Overall Indoor Lighting Market During the Forecast Period

8.2.3 Industrial

8.2.3.1 Industrial Subsegment to Grow With Highest CAGR in the Indoor Lighting Marke

8.2.4 Others

8.2.4.1 Other (Indoor) Subsegment to Showcase Considerable Growth in the Indoor Lighting Market

8.3 Outdoor Lighting

8.3.1 Highways & Roadways Lighting

8.3.1.1 Highway & Roadways Lighting to Hold Larger Share in the Outdoor Lighting Market

8.3.2 Architectural Lighting

8.3.2.1 Architectural Subsegment to Contribute Considerable Share in the Outdoor Lighting Market

8.3.3 Lighting for Public Places

8.3.3.1 Lighting for Public Places Subsegment to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

8.3.4 Others

8.3.4.1 Others (Outdoor) Subsegment to Hold Potential for Growth in the Outdoor Lighting Market



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Building Codes Boosting Adoption of New Lighting Technologies

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Adoption of LED Lighting Systems

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Long-Lasting Lighting Systems Drive Market Growth in UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Increasing Preference for Smart Homes Fuel LED Lighting Market Growth in Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Growing Requirement for Energy Conservation Propel Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Escalating Demand for LED Light Engine From Rebounding Construction Sector Boosts Italian Market Growth

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Increasing Government Expenditure on Public Infrastructure to Boost LED Lighting Demand in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Rising Focus on Energy Management Solutions Leads to Increased Adoption of LED Light Engines

9.4.3 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Growing Focus on Real Estate and Urbanization Fuels LED Light Engine Market Growth in Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Signify Lighting NV

11.2.2 OSRAM Licht Ag

11.2.3 GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current)

11.2.4 CREE, Inc.

11.2.5 Hubbell Incorporated

11.2.6 Zumtobel Group Ag

11.2.7 Samsung Electronics

11.2.8 Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

11.2.9 Glamox AS

11.2.10 Lutron Electronics

11.2.11 Acuity Brands, Inc.

11.3 Other Companies

11.3.1 Lumitech LLC

11.3.2 SDA Lighting

11.3.3 Trilux GmbH & Co. Kg

11.3.4 Helvar OY AB

11.3.5 LEDrabrands, Inc.

11.3.6 Ab Fagerhult

11.3.7 Gerard Lighting

11.3.8 Halla, A.S.



