Sequential Brands Group Announces New Category Expansion for GAIAM Yoga, Fitness & Wellness Brand

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG) announced today that it has signed a partnership for GAIAM—the yoga, fitness and wellness brand—to expand the brand into the growing natural personal care and wellness space. A line of GAIAM branded specialty bath and personal care products is expected to launch next year and be available online and at retailers nationwide.



/EIN News/ -- The aromatherapy driven line will consist of pure essential oils and feature scents that refresh as well as clean. The products will be convenient and affordable and include the names of the mindsets they are meant to invoke such as energy, mindfulness and unity.

“The development of a GAIAM personal care collection is the brand’s first foray into the natural personal care and wellness market, a rapidly growing industry. This market presents a huge opportunity for the GAIAM brand. It’s estimated that yogis spend over $16 billion annually on yoga and yoga products, yet there are only a limited number of items in the bath and body space that market to them. GAIAM’s established relationship with yogis coupled with its reach make this a very compelling market,” said Eddie Esses, President of Sequential's Active Division.

About GAIAM

With a 20+ year heritage, GAIAM is dedicated to making yoga, fitness, and wellness accessible to all through a wide distribution network that consists of approximately 38,000 retail doors, 19,000 stores-within-stores, 5,000 category management locations, e-commerce, and a mobile platform that features Yoga Studio, the leading paid yoga app for Apple, mobile, and tablet devices with over 2 million downloads to date.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion and active categories, which includes GAIAM. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design, and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com . To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com .

For Media and Investor Relations inquiries, contact: Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Katherine Nash T: +1 512-757-2566 E: knash@sbg-ny.com



