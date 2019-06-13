eWellness Announces New Corporate Operating Structure that allows the Company to immediately operate in 48 states

Culver City, CA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation – (OTCQB: EWLL) – is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored physical therapy treatments, is pleased to announce it has a new corporate operating structure that allows EWLL to immediately operate in 48 states.



EWLL’s new operational structure





The above noted chart illustrates EWLL’s new operational structure that provides for three individual professional operating companies in California, New Jersey and most importantly Florida. With our Florida Professional Association (PA), EWLL is able to provision its telehealth services in 46 states, (excluding: California, Delaware, Kansas and New Jersey). Thus, we formed two other professional companies in California and New Jersey. Eventually, we will form entities in Delaware and Kansas when the need arises.

Each professional company will execute a revocable operating agreement with EWLL, that are required by each individual state, wherein Darwin Fogt, MPT, EWLL’s CEO, is the sole shareholder, officer and director of each of the operating companies. All accounting services are supplied to these operating companies by EWLL’s accounting team.



PHZIO Platform

Our PHZIO platform has been developed to significantly support us in becoming the leader in the new industry of digital telehealth physical therapy (“dPT”). Our focus is to highlight that a majority of all future PT treatments can be accomplished with a smart phone. This new digital adoption will lower patient treatment costs, expand patient treatment access and improve patient compliance. Our PHZIO platform allows patients and PT’s to cut the cord from the old-school, wait in line, brick and mortar clinical experience to an immediate response digital, in-home PT experience. 80% of all PT assessments and treatments can now be done on a patient’s smart phone in the privacy of their own home. Digital PT is clearly the next upgrade the industry needs to make.

/EIN News/ -- About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO (“PHZIO”) platform to any physical therapy (“PT”) clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company’s PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable.

For more information on eWellness go to:

http://www.ewellnesshealth.com/

http://phzio.com/

http://prehabpt.com /

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about eWellness’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although eWellness believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. eWellness cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telemedicine products please contact Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO: 1-855-470-1700.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.