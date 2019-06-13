Key Members of BioScrip’s Leadership Team to Continue in Executive Roles with Combined Company Following Close of Option Care Merger

DENVER, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) ("BioScrip"), the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that key members of BioScrip’s leadership team will continue in executive roles with the combined company following the close of its pending merger with Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (“Option Care”).



Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioScrip, will become Special Advisor to the newly combined company’s Board Chairman, Harry Kraemer, and Chief Executive Officer, John Rademacher. Mr. Greenleaf will provide strategic and operational counsel to ensure a smooth transition, optimize the integration of both companies, and drive long-term growth opportunities.

In addition, other members of BioScrip’s existing senior leadership team will continue with the combined company in key executive roles following the merger close, including:

Harriet Booker, who will continue as Chief Operating Officer;

Rich Denness, who will become Chief Strategy Officer;

John McMahon, who will become SVP Corporate Finance;

Bob Roose, who will continue as SVP, Procurement; and

Arcot Prakash, who will become VP Information Technology.

Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioScrip, commented, “I am really pleased to have the opportunity to support both Harry and John to drive value in the newly combined company, and I am equally excited to see that the new company’s leadership team will have a strong representation from BioScrip, which has performed exceptionally well through the first five months of 2019. Speaking of performance, as reported in our first quarter earnings release, BioScrip achieved strong gross revenue growth and we expect this to continue in the second quarter of 2019. Moreover, our daily cash collection rates continue to improve as we focus on improving the fundamentals of the business. Our pending combination with Option Care will provide an incredible platform to accelerate growth for BioScrip, as the newly combined company will have a significantly improved capital structure and a market leader position in the attractive home infusion therapy services industry with unmatched scale, scope and talent.”

BioScrip, Inc. is the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, with approximately 2,100 teammates and nearly 70 service locations across the U.S. BioScrip partners with physicians, hospital systems, payors, pharmaceutical manufacturers and skilled nursing facilities to provide patients access to post-acute care services. BioScrip operates with a commitment to bring customer-focused pharmacy and related healthcare infusion therapy services into the home or alternate-site setting. By collaborating with the full spectrum of healthcare professionals and the patient, BioScrip provides cost-effective care that is driven by clinical excellence, customer service, and values that promote positive outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for those it serves.

