Menlo Micro Chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

Company Recognized as one of the Best and Brightest North American Startups

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Herring has announced the winners of its Top 100 North America 2019 event, recognizing the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies. Menlo Micro , the company responsible for re-inventing the electronic switch, was selected as a winner in the electronics sector.



Menlo Micro was recently selected as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner in the electronics sector for its Ideal Switch technology.





Menlo Micro was recently celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Westin Pasadena hotel – having been chosen from thousands of entrants and whittled down to hundreds who attended the event. The ceremony, led by Red Herring Chairman, Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations. Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Marketing to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

“Menlo’s Ideal Switch technology is the most revolutionary electronic device invention since the transistor,” said Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro. “The products we make are bringing significant impacts across a broad set of markets and fundamentally change the way electronic systems are designed. We are very pleased that Red Herring has recognized our efforts and are honored to be among the 100 startups that accepted this award.”

Menlo Micro’s proprietary Ideal Switch technology offers unprecedented power handling in a micromechanical device with superior electrical performance, size, cost, and reliability as compared to both traditional mechanical switches and solid-state devices. Menlo Micro’s switches are built in a structure smaller than a human hair, yet they have been proven to be capable of handling kilowatts of power – while operating 1000x faster and lasting 1000x longer than typical mechanical switches. They bring step-function improvements in performance for systems in medical equipment, military communications, test and measurement instrumentation, industrial automation, 5G communications networks, and more.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“2019’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet. North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience,” said Vieux. “We believe Menlo Micro embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives and should be proud of its achievement – the competition was incredibly strong.”

Following Menlo Micro’s Top 100 win, the company is invited to present itself at the Top 100 Global event in November, which will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia. Red Herring is dedicated to support Menlo Micro’s continued path to success and innovation.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Microsystems Inc. has reinvented one of the most fundamental building blocks of electronic systems – the electronic switch. The company’s Ideal Switch platform is a game changer for those who design electronic systems, serving multiple industries including next generation 5G mobile networks, industrial IoT markets, battery management, home automation, electronic vehicles and medical instrumentation. Menlo Micro is backed by GE Ventures, with investments from Corning Incorporated, Microsemi Corporation, and Paladin Capital Group. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

