Adesto to Participate at the ROTH London Conference on June 18

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto ® Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, today announced Narbeh Derhacobian, president and chief executive officer, will participate at the ROTH London Conference to be held at The InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in London, UK. Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on June 18th.



About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: https://www.adestotech.com .

Adesto and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

