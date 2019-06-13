Green Shield Canada donates to disaster relief efforts in Alberta, Quebec and New Brunswick

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Ontario, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfire season has already claimed 700,000 acres of northern Alberta land and forced almost 10,000 people out of their homes. To help those Alberta residents affected by the wildfires, Green Shield Canada (GSC) has donated $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for disaster relief. In addition, to help the thousands of New Brunswick and Quebec residents affected by the spring flooding in those regions, GSC has donated an additional $40,000 to the Canadian Red Cross flood relief efforts.



GSC’s donations will help the Canadian Red Cross provide a variety of services for those who have been affected by the fires and flooding including family reunification and registration, emotional well-being support, lodging, food, first aid, and providing cots and blankets. “At GSC, our mission as a social enterprise is focused on positively impacting communities around health and well-being,” said Zahid Salman, president & CEO of GSC. “So we are committed to supporting these relief efforts as they will deliver much needed support to communities where many of our employees and plan members live.”

Should others wish to also support the Canadian Red Cross in these disaster relief efforts, please visit them at www.redcross.ca.

GSC is Canada’s only national not-for-profit health and dental benefit provider, and our Purpose is to make it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology and exceptional customer service, we create innovative programs for over three and a half million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca



