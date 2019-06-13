Names of Impaired Driving Victims To Be Added To Manitoba Memorial Monument

Memorial Monument provides a safe and beautiful space for families and friends to pay tribute to their loved ones

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba – Families and friends who have lost loved ones as a result of impaired driving crashes can have their names memorialized on MADD Canada’s Manitoba Monument for victims this summer.



/EIN News/ -- The Manitoba Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving was created in 2016 by MADD Manitoba Chapters and Community Leaders. The beautiful granite structure is etched with the names of victims of impaired driving as a way to pay tribute to them, and to give their families and friends a place to honour their loved ones.

Individuals and families who have suffered the loss of a loved one in an impaired driving crash can have his or her name memorialized on the monument by contacting Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca. Deadline for submission of names is August 5, 2019.



“Impaired driving continues to take a devastating toll, killing hundreds of innocent people across Canada each year. The very tragic and senseless reality is that there will be more victim names to add this year,” said Ms. Phillips. “Our purpose with this monument is to honour those innocent victims, and to give families and friends a special, peaceful place to honour their loved ones.”

A ceremony of remembrance for victims of impaired driving will be held August 25, 2019 at the Manitoba Memorial Monument, located at Glen Eden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4477 Main Street, West St. Paul, R4A 2A8.



MADD Canada’s mission is to stop impaired driving and to support victims of this violent crime. If you or someone you know has been a victim of an impaired driving crash and would like to learn more about MADD Canada’s programs and services for victims, please contact Ms. Phillips or visit madd.ca.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

For further information, or to arrange an interview, please contact: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca



