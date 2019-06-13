Beachhead Solutions Announces Integration of SimplySecure for MSPs with Datto Autotask PSA

New integration empowers MSPs with a straightforward platform for delivering complete device encryption purpose-built to meet their clients’ security compliance requirements

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions , provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it has integrated its SimplySecure for MSPs solution with Datto Autotask PSA . By doing so, MSPs utilizing Autotask PSA can quickly leverage SimplySecure’s MSP-managed encryption and remote data access controls alongside Datto Autotask PSA’s security-critical status alerts and streamlined license usage and billing.



/EIN News/ -- SimplySecure for MSPs is the first encryption and access control technology integrated with Datto Autotask PSA, allowing MSPs to easily enforce and manage device security for clients’ PCs, Macs, USB storage devices, mobile phones, tablets and servers. The solution is tailormade for security-focused MSPs and MSSPs seeking to deliver Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) and to distinguish their practices by proactively addressing the ever-growing threats of data breaches and loss. The cloud-based platform also enables MSP technicians to handle all troubleshooting and remediation remotely, reducing in-person service calls and downtime while optimizing productivity. SimplySecure is multi-tenanted and billed monthly based solely on license consumption.

The integration announced today with Datto Autotask PSA equips MSPs with security-critical SimplySecure status alerts. These alerts include evidence and ticketing of automated SimplySecure security responses, enabling the MSP to view license allocation by account and streamline billing to the client. For example, automated SimplySecure responses may include wiping encryption keys to thwart unauthorized data access, remotely wiping data from a device to eliminate data breach risk, ensuring access expires based on pre-set time-based server check-ins, or denying access after an excessive number of invalid login attempts. These alerts also enable MSPs to expedite responses, where help desk or security remediation is required.

“Integrating Datto Autotask PSA with SimplySecure for MSPs is a natural fit, and doing so allows us to offer MSPs security alerts and full visibility into our solution’s automated activities ,” said Cam Roberson, Director of the Reseller Channel, Beachhead Solutions. “By monitoring security alerts from within Datto Autotask PSA, MSPs are able to very easily view license allocation by account, bring more efficiency to client billing, and ultimately keep their clients’ data more secure. We’re proud of this integration and our new partnership with Datto, and excited to introduce these new capabilities to more MSPs worldwide.”

Datto Autotask PSA is a complete IT business management platform that delivers all of the mission-critical tools needed to run an IT managed services business. It’s a reliable cloud-based platform that centralizes business operations, integrates with industry-leading remote monitoring and management systems, and enables quick, data-driven decisions.

“Datto Autotask PSA is designed to integrate seamlessly with solutions that MSPs consider critical to achieving results for their clients – and Beachhead Solutions’ SimplySecure for MSPs is a welcome addition to the platform,” said Rob Rae, VP, Business Development, Datto. “We look forward to growing our partnership with Beachhead on future integrations where incorporating our solutions will reach MSPs looking to provide unmatched device security and peace-of-mind to their clients.”

Beachhead Solutions and Datto next plan to integrate SimplySecure for MSPs with Datto RMM , the cloud-based remote monitoring and management platform that enables MSPs to scale and improve service delivery operations.

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions delivers cloud-based data security and encryption – built for seamless MSP portfolio integration – through its robust SimplySecure for MSPs TM platform. From a single multi-tenanted console, MSPs can enforce encryption and remote data access control for clients’ Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones & tablets, USB storage devices, and Windows Servers. With features including remote data wipe and quarantine – as well as full monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities – MSPs use the Beachhead platform to deliver Compliance- as-a Service, helping them win (and keep) more client business.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

