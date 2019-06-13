DSS and Zappar to Host Online Webinar: “Secure, Smart and Fun Packaging Technologies to Protect Your Brand” 

Product Security and Technology Specialists from DSS and Zappar to Demonstrate Innovative Solutions for Brand Protection and Intelligent, Connected Packaging

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), ("DSS"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies, announced today that it has partnered with Zappar, Inc. , a global leader in augmented reality, and together will host a free online webinar for manufacturers, brand owners and brand protection professionals: “Secure, Smart and Fun Packaging Technologies to Protect Your Brand”.



The webinar will demonstrate the latest smart phone product authentication technologies and how integrating augmented reality (“AR”) can produce one of the most secure and intelligent brand protection solutions available in the market today. In addition, the discussion will include how utilizing the right AR application can turn your brand’s own packaging real estate into a valuable and controllable “always on” media channel - and by digitally connecting to the customer while they interact with your product, provide a superior shopping experience and reinforce brand loyalty.

Topic: “Secure, Smart and Fun Packaging Technologies to Protect Your Brand” When: Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 Time: 11:00 am ET – 12:00 noon ET Hosts: Michael Buell, VP Business Development Document Security Systems, Inc. and Caspar Thykier, CEO Zappar, Inc. Register: Visit the webinar REGISTRATION PAGE to register for the free, interactive webinar

ABOUT ZAPPAR, INC.

Zappar is the world leader in augmented reality on mobile devices accessible through its free-to-download app on iOS and Android. Zappar specializes in AR-enabled products and entertainment experiences: working closely with brands, license partners and retailers across the world to produce innovative, customizable market-leading solutions as bite-sized entertainment. Partners include Rovio, Activision, Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Warner Bros, Hasbro, Universal Pictures, Pedigree Books, Crocs, Morphsuits, Moonpig.com, Coca-Cola and Asda among others. For more information visit www.zappar.com .

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS”) has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit www.dsssecure.com .

