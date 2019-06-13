CV Sciences, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”) a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp CBD products through its industry-dominating brand, PlusCBD™ Oil today announced that Joseph Dowling, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Conference in Boston, MA to be held June 18-19, 2019.



Mr. Dowling will meet with investors and participate in a formal presentation at 12:40pm ET on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Mr. Dowling will also participate in a panel titled, “The Discussion on the Emerging CBD Landscape,” hosted by Rupesh Parikh, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, specializing in food, grocery and consumer products sectors at Oppenheimer & Company, Inc.

The slide presentation to be referenced at the conference will also be available on the Investors – Company Information section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/presentations

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Investor Contact:

ICR

Scott Van Winkle

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com



