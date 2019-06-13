UNAMID dispatches assessment mission to Deleij, Central Darfur following communal clashes

Following recent reports of fatalities and injuries in Deleij village, Central Darfur, the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on 11 June, dispatched an integrated assessment mission to the area to verify these reports.

The mission met with the affected persons and local authorities who confirmed that 17 people had been killed, 15 others injured with more than 100 houses burnt. This occurred during heated clashes between nomads and residents apparently angered by the increase in commodity prices at the local market.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator (JSR/JCM), Jeremiah Mamabolo said that the Mission is deeply concerned about these developments, especially the loss of lives.

“UNAMID appeals to all involved in these clashes to show restraint and opt for peaceful means to resolve differences. This is the only course of action that can satisfy the interest of the people of Darfur at this delicate time,” JSR Mamabolo emphasized.

JSR Mamabolo further extended his sincere condolences and hope for recovery to all the affected people in Deleij village.

UNAMID will intensify its confidence – building measures in the affected area to promote inter-communal dialogue and share concerns raised by Deleij residents with the UN humanitarian community.

Deleij village, located in Wadi Salih locality, Central Darfur has 25,000 households, totaling around 150,000 residents.



