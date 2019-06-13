Change of British High Commissioner to Kenya - Summer 2019

Ms Jane Marriott OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Mr Nic Hailey. Ms Marriott will take up her appointment in summer 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Jane Marriott

2016 to 2019 - FCO/Home Office, Director, Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit 2015 to 2016 - FCO, Additional Director, Middle East and North Africa Directorate 2013 to 2015 - Yemen, Her Majesty’s Ambassador 2012 - National Security Council, Deputy Director, Americas, Middle East and Africa 2010 to 2011 - Tehran, Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Head of Mission 2009 - Roles as Senior Political Advisor to US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Holbrooke in Washington, and as Chief Speechwriter to the Secretary of State for Defence in London 2006 to 2009 - Roles as Deputy Head of Afghanistan Group in London and in the US CENTCOM Assessment Team under General Petraeus in Washington 2005 to 2006 - Baghdad, Counsellor (Political-Military and Economic) 2004 to 2005 - FCO, Team Leader (Political-Military) and acting Deputy Head, Iraq Policy Unit 2004 - Kabul, Political Advisor to the Combined Coalition Forces 2003 to 2004 - Al Amara (Iraq), Political Advisor to the Coalition Forces 2001 to 2003 - FCO, Team Leader, Nuclear Non-Proliferation 1998 to 2001 - Roles in Cabinet Office, Foreign Policy Secretariat, the Home Office Criminal Justice Bill Team, and on Diversity Policy in the Cabinet Office



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.