Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast on Importance of CBD Extraction Providers

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/48P8p.

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/3TxSW .

The CBD industry is a complex one, with a range of companies providing different services at different places in the process. Key players include farmers and cultivators, who get most of the press attention; product developers and brand managers, who draw commercial attention onto products; and of course behind-the-scene companies such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD), which provides cultivation supplies. Perhaps the most overlooked element of the process — extraction — may be one of the most important in adding value.

Because CBD is essentially useless until it has been extracted, a delicate balance exists in the relationship between farmers and extractors. Growing a crop of hemp takes months, during which the plants are carefully fed, watered and monitored to ensure the best possible harvest. The valuable crop is then taken to the extraction company, which might process the entire crop in a matter of days. Right now, extraction technology is in short supply and high demand, so the extraction companies can take up to 60% of the CBD or its value as a processing fee — a highly profitable outcome for the minority of the work.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sugarmade.com .

