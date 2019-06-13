Endonovo Therapeutics Announces National Rollout of SofPulse® Post-Operative Opioid Alternative into Hospitals

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic devices, announced today its initial plans and strategy for a national rollout of its SofPulse® targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) therapy device to hospitals throughout the United States.



The Company has recently signed agreements with six master distributors and has hired approximately 40 sales associates. Endonovo’s plan is to have 300 sales representatives and be in the evaluation stage with 600 hospitals within the next 18 months.

To support the national rollout, Endonovo has appointed Ken Snider as national sales manager and DevicePharm as marketing firm of record.

Ken Snider started his career in pharmaceutical sales in 1989 with Pfizer Inc. as a primary care representative selling products for the treatment of high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis. Ken was promoted to work at Pfizer Headquarters in New York City as curriculum development manager, writing learning systems and sales training systems for 15 different products. Throughout Ken’s tenure at Pfizer, he was responsible for developing the sales training materials for national launch meetings, regional sales meetings and district sales meetings. Ken was also the product presenter for some of the most successful products in Pfizer and pharmaceutical industry history.

DevicePharm is a marketing strategy and integrated marketing solutions firm for organizations serving medical professionals and healthcare consumers. Since 2002, DevicePharm has served dozens of medical device, biotech and life science companies as well as select healthcare service firms in the United States and around the world. The team has launched over 500 healthcare brands and has been recognized with dozens of awards for marketing strategy, marketing campaign effectiveness, medical advertising, direct-to-consumer advertising, digital and interactive media and creative excellence.

Alan Collier, Endonovo’s chief executive officer, stated, “After careful consideration and discussions, and in accordance with our internal budgets, we have reached the point at which we can confidently announce our national rollout plan and strategy. We believe, based on numerous meetings with doctors and hospital administrators, the level of acceptance of our SofPulse® device supports our plans to be in hospitals throughout all 50 states by 2020. With the public demanding change and options other than opioids, and with very few alternatives to satisfy those demands, SofPulse® is a natural and safe replacement to opioids and a solution to this health crisis.”

“Ken is a great fit for the national sales manager position. I am confident that his experience and knowledge will help cultivate our customer-centric sales model and drive our company goals. We are delighted to have him onboard,” continued Mr. Collier, adding, “DevicePharm’s past successes and overall knowledge within this space will assist us in brand development and working with our sales team to create marketing materials that educate the decision-makers at hospitals as well as consumers.”

Mr. Collier concluded, “Based on the current progress, we expect to be cash flow positive by this year-end and generating over $300 million in sales in 2020.”

/EIN News/ -- The Company has filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission providing its new marketing plan with sales projections. A link to view the plan will be available later today on the NetworkNewsWire website under “Additional Resources” at the following link: http://nnw.fm/K4keD.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Mr. Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

Andrew@barwicki.com

www.endonovo.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



