CHF Solutions Sponsored AATS Session on Post-Cardiac Surgery, Highlighting Benefits of Using the Aquadex FlexFlow® System Following Cardiac Surgery

The Session, Titled “Personalized Medicine: Improving Clinical Outcomes with Novel Fluid Management Strategies” Moderated by Daniel Beckles, M.D., Ph.D., Highlighted Benefits Such as More Rapid Recovery, Ease of Use, Decrease in Mortality and Increase in Availability of Hospital Resources as Among the Key Reasons for Ultrafiltration with Aquadex FlexFlow Immediately after Cardiac Surgery

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), today announced highlights from the sponsored session from the American Association for Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting moderated by Daniel Beckles, M.D., Ph.D. of United Health Services Hospitals in Binghamton, N.Y. The full session can be found on the company’s website at www.chf-solutions.com .



The panel, titled “Personalized Medicine: Improving Clinical Outcomes with Novel Fluid Management Strategies,” highlighted a discussion on the use of the Aquadex FlexFlow system to help manage risks associated with fluid overload in adult cardiac surgery patients. Among the key reasons cited for using the device were the ease of use for both doctors and other hospital staff, rapid patient recovery, decrease in mortality, efficient utilization of hospital resources, and the ability to personalize treatment based on the individual patient’s need. The panel included Margarita Camacho, M.D. (Newark Beth Israel), Mehdi Oloomi, M.D. (Mount Sinai Health System), and Mark Small, M.S., PA-C (Medstar Franklin Square), each of whom provided personal experience with the Aquadex FlexFlow system in their institution.

“We continue to believe that utilizing ultrafiltration in post-cardiovascular surgery provides medical personnel with an important solution to treat fluid overload. The panel highlighted that the Aquadex FlexFlow system provided a gentler methodology that conformed to the physiology of each patient. We believe that this personalized approach contributes both to the patient’s recovery and the optimal utilization of hospital resources because many patients spend less time in the intensive care unit and only patients with urgent issues are receiving additional services, rather than those patients who were simply experiencing fluid overload,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “We are grateful to Dr. Beckles for moderating this distinguished panel and welcome medical professionals and investors alike to view it on our website.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for aquapheresis therapy. Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective and predictable method of removing excess sodium and fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's vision is to change the lives of fluid overloaded patients through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, the effectiveness of the Aquadex FlexFlow system in treating patients following cardiac surgery. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

MEDIA

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com

Source: CHF Solutions, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.