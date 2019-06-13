B2Digital (OTCMKTS: BTDG) B2 Social Media Network Surpasses 1.1 Million Connections in May 2019

Tampa, FL, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS: BTDG) (“B2Digital”) B2Digital, www.b2digitalotc.com, announced that its revolutionary B2 Social Media Network “B2SN” surpassed 1.1 Million Social Media connections in May 2019 and the largest monthly audience on B2SN since B2SN was started.



B2SN allows all B2Digital owned companies to interconnect their Social Media platforms; that allows fans and consumers to interact with all the B2 Digital Companies social media platforms easily, while enriching the user’s experience using the B2SN, to learn about the B2 Fighting Series, buy tickets to events and receive information on the four B2 Digital Companies.

In May, the Video viewership views continue to be large from the MMA fans viewing B2Digital content on Social Media. During the 31 days of May there were 224,434 minutes watched on YouTube alone or 3,740 hours of B2Digital Companies Video consumed both Live and onDemand. Additionally, the combined Facebook and YouTube Video views Reported were 36,273 Video Views in the time period.

“The company continues to work on developing plans to potentially monetize the large B2SN Social Media Connections to consumers and continues its negotiations with several key companies that will deliver the revenue streams to B2Digital for the B2SN. The B2 Social Media Network continues to grow into a key Asset for the Company,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital Inc.

The third party report can be downloaded by clicking here.

In other company news and events, although the Company and BTDG management does not consider the following as newsworthy events, the Company and BTDG management is providing this update to its fans, followers and shareholders. The Company has filed its financial results of its operations for the FY 2018-2019 through Q3. The company is pursuing its aspirations towards becoming a fully reporting company; as it takes its first steps towards reaching that objective with the goal of up listing to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC markets and working on becoming a full SEC Reporting Company. The company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and Events, along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network “B2SN” and its developing B2FS Official Training Facility program. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional Sports related companies and Growing the current B2 Digital business.

The Company intends to release additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2's first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.

B2 Digital will be creating and developing Development League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. In 2017 B2 started operating B2FS LIVE MMA Events and each year the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2FS National Championship Live Event. B2 owns all rights for TV, Internet, Social Media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2 Digital Companies. B2 has deployed its B2 Social Media Network digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the Systems and Technologies for the operation of Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

www.b2digitalotc.com

Gary Thomas

813-961-3051

info@b2digitalotc.com

