Pacific Ventures Group’s San Diego Farmers Outlet Poised for Sustainable Growth

/EIN News/ -- Company positioned for growth and innovation

Acquisitions aggressively being pursued

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pacific Ventures Group (OTC PINK: PACV) (the "Company") which operates businesses in the food, beverage and alcohol-related industries, announces an operational update with respect to its wholly owned subsidiary, San Diego Farmers Outlet.

San Diego Farmers Outlet, acquired by the Company in May 2018, is a wholesale produce company that has served San Diego kitchens since 1983, and currently supplies fresh produce and grocery products to restaurants. https://sandiegofarmersoutlet.com. Unlike larger distributors, San Diego Farmers Outlet delivers and pays close attention to the quality and selection that restaurants and caterers demand – with free delivery.

Since the acquisition, San Diego Farmers Outlet has executed an efficient and very effective strategy to increase its revenues and improve its profitability by:

· Implementing market awareness programs to reach new customers through social media and other marketing campaigns;

· Achieving greater operational efficiency by adopting technology improvements such as web-based order management; and

· Expanding its customer base by over 30% and concentrating on rapidly growing restaurants and wholesale accounts.

Pacific Ventures Group intends to expand its business through additional acquisitions of food manufacturing and distribution companies that serve the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego area, thereby combining and expanding upon a combined customer base with an expanding range of products and services.

Shannon Masjedi CEO, President

Business Description

Pacific Ventures Group is focused on expansion food, beverage and alcohol-related industries, is a publicly-traded company based in Los Angeles, California. PACV attributes its success to the unique blend of our history, culture, brands, relationships, innovation, technology and most importantly, our leadership. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com



Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; business risks of operating a perishable food business, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

