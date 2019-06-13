Organovo to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) (“Organovo”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of 3D bioprinted tissues aimed at treating a range of serious adult and pediatric liver diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Taylor J. Crouch is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:15pm Eastern Time (ET). The presentation will be simultaneously audio webcast at http://www.organovo.com . The audio webcast will be archived for seven days following the conference.

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organovo is a biotech platform company that has developed a leadership position with its revolutionary ability to 3D bioprint tissues with human functionality. The Company is pursuing IND-track programs to develop its NovoTissues® to address a number of serious unmet medical needs, initially focusing on liver disease. Organovo’s program for Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency received orphan drug designation from the FDA in 2017. The Company is also providing access to its ExVive™ in vitro tissue platform to facilitate high value drug discovery and development collaborations. Organovo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Samsara Sciences, provides the Company and its clients with high quality human liver cells for research applications. Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care. Learn more at www.organovo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits and therapeutic uses of the Company’s therapeutic liver tissue, including the benefits of an orphan designation; the Company’s expectations regarding the FDA regulatory pathway and anticipated timelines for its regulatory filings; the Company’s ability to successfully complete additional preclinical studies, improve its manufacturing processes and demonstrate the prolonged functionality and therapeutic benefits of its therapeutic liver tissue; the Company’s ability to implement clinical scale manufacturing and quality processes; the Company’s ability to meet market demand; the Company’s ability to fund its future operations and business plans; and acceptance of its disease modeling and other in vitro tissue platforms. The factors that could cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to successfully improve or demonstrate the durability and functionality of its in vivo liver tissue candidate; the possibility that the results of future preclinical studies may be different from the Company’s earlier pilot studies and may not support further clinical development of its tissue candidates; the Company’s ability to successfully complete the required preclinical and clinical trials required to obtain regulatory approval on a timely basis or at all; the novelty of the Company’s therapeutic tissue approach and the resulting heightened regulatory scrutiny, delays in clinical development or delays in commercial acceptance; the complexity of the manufacturing process for the Company’s therapeutic tissues and the effort involved in developing GTP and GMP facilities; the Company’s ability to raise significant additional funds to support its business plan and its regulatory objectives; the Company’s reliance on third parties and a single supplier for clinical grade organs, including that the Company may not be able to obtain sufficient raw materials to meet clinical or commercial demand for its therapeutic products; competitive products may adversely impact the market opportunity for the Company’s therapeutic tissue candidates and its disease modeling and other in vitro tissue products, services and technology; the Company’s ability to successfully complete studies and provide the technical information required to support market acceptance of its disease modeling and other in vitro tissue products, services and technology, on a timely basis or at all; and the Company’s ability to comply with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 3, 2019. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor & Press Contact: Steve Kunszabo Organovo Holdings, Inc. +1 (858) 224-1092 skunszabo@organovo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.