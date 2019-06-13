Royale Energy and RMX Resources Announce New Success in Sansinena Oil Field

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royale Energy, Inc., (OTCQB : ROYL), and RMX Resources, LLC jointly announced the successful drilling and completion of the Sansinena 9B-18 and 9B-20 oil wells.



The 9B-18 well was completed on June 4, 2019 and flowed at 360 barrels of oil per day and 432 MCF per day with a flowing tubing pressure of 730 psig during an initial 24-hour flow test. The well was subsequently shut in for pressure testing and will be placed back online later this week.



The 9B-20 well was completed on June 7, 2019 and has been flowing steadily at a rate of 200 barrels of oil per day and 72 MCF per day.

/EIN News/ -- Royale Energy and its investors own 50% of both wells of which Royale owns approximately 41%. RMX Resources is the operator and owns the other 50% of the wells. RMX Resources is a joint venture between CIC Partners and Royale Energy.

About Royale Energy, Inc.

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ROYL) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The Company has its primary operations in California’s Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins.

Forward-Looking Statement

In addition to historical information contained herein, this news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the “forward-looking” statements. While the company believes its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there are factors that are difficult to predict and that are influenced by economic and other conditions beyond the company’s control. Investors are directed to consider such risks and other uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Royale Energy, Inc.

Chanda Idano

Director of Marketing & PR

619-383-6600



