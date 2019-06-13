New GreenGro CEO to Present New Growth Strategy and Path to Profitability on “CEO MONEY” Radio Show

Company Operating on All Cylinders as it Shifts Focus Towards Earnings Growth and Building of Shareholder Value

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), a leading provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the cannabis industry, today announced that its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Burden, will appear as a guest on the radio show “CEO MONEY” on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:15 pm PT.



/EIN News/ -- “Our recently implemented strategic initiatives should enable us to emerge as one of the most modern, dynamic and effective cannabis business models focused on one primary goal -- the building of shareholder value,” said Matthew Burden, Chief Executive Officer of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. “We have successfully restructured the company into three complementary business divisions - - CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and Genobreeding with each division expected to contribute positively to our earnings growth looking ahead. I am looking forward to discussing the significance of these revenue drivers next week and how they should enable us to emerge financially healthier and operationally stronger than ever in our history,” concluded Mr. Burden.

To listen to the live interview of "CEO MONEY," please visit www.wfn1.com/listen-live .

About WFN1

WFN1 discovers new and interesting companies and industries with great stories that are interesting and potentially rewarding to the investors. The interviews with business leaders are designed to improve the public awareness of the innovative companies and their productive ideas.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH ) is a vertically-integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the cannabis industry. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the cannabis market through a combination of three operating divisions that encompass extraction, CBD production and Genobreeding development. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model. Additional details can be found by visiting the Company’s website at www.greengrotech.com .

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Matthew Burden

matt@greengrotech.com



