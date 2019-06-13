Global Sealless Pumps Market Projected to be worth US$4032.85 Mn by 2025 as Agriculture Industry Soars

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research has recently published a new report titled, “Global Sealless Pumps Market 2019 History, Overviews, Trends, Supply, and Forecast 2025”, that studies various applications, key players, products, geographical segments comprising the market. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and the changing market dynamics that are expected to drive the sealless pumps market.



According to the report, the global sealless pumps market is estimated to be worth US$4032.85 mn by the end of 2025 from US$3016.30 mn in the year 2018. The market is likely to register moderate CAGR of 4.35% between 2019 and 2025.

Global Sealless Pumps Market: Trends and Opportunities

In the recent decade, increasing awareness regarding environment and its safety and maintenance has made fluid leakage a major concern in chemical processing plants and municipal wastewater facilities. This has augmented the demand for sealless pumps at a significant rate. Growing population and increasing demand for water in the agricultural sector is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Growth of construction and infrastructure activities across the globe is also expected to drive the demand for sealless pumps. Mounting investments for desalination plants around the world is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the sealless pumps in the market in the forecast period.

Global Sealless Pumps Market: Forecast by Regions

Asia Pacific is likely to grab a remarkable market share due to growing agriculture sector in emerging economies such as India and China. North America is also estimated to grow at a significant rate due to the advent of innovative technologies.

Global Sealless Pumps Market: Segment Analysis

The global sealless pumps market is segmented into applications and product type. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into general manufacturing, oil and gas, food industry, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, and others. The product type segment includes copper, stainless steel, cast iron, and others.

Global Sealless Pumps Market: Leading Companies

Some of the major players operating in the global sealless pumps market are Wanner Engineering, Nikkiso, Dandong Colossus, PSG Dover, Sanwa Hydrotech, IDEX, Grundfos, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Klaus Union, ITT Goulds Pumps, Ebara, Teikoku, Dickow Pumpen, Flowserve, Sundyne, KSB, Shanghai East Pump, Iwaki, Kirloskar Brothers, and Yamada.

Global Sealless Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

PSG Dover announced in May 2019 that it has completed its acquisition with All-Flo Pump Company, which is now a part of PSG unit with Dover’s fluid segment. This acquisition strengthens PSGs market position. The move is consistent with its strategic approach to provide profitable and sustainable growth to create shareholders value. Companies are adopting the merger and acquisition strategies to generate a double-digit return on capital investment.

