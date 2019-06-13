Apartment Communities Offer Shipt Memberships as New Resident Amenity

American Landmark and Pillar Properties partner with same-day delivery company to provide added value to residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt , a leading online grocery marketplace, today announced a partnership with apartment management leaders American Landmark and Pillar Properties. Starting today, June 13, all residents of these communities will receive a complimentary annual Shipt membership, an amenity that provides additional convenience to residents throughout the tenure of their lease. Partnering with Shipt allows new and existing residents to place orders for grocery and household essentials, to be delivered to their apartment doors in as soon as one hour. With this addition, 30,000 apartment units across 7 states will have complimentary access to Shipt.



/EIN News/ -- Shipt, founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2014, is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to more than 80 million households in more than 250 markets across the country. American Landmark and Pillar Property residents can go to shipt.com and enter their zip code to determine which retailers are available in their area.

As more and more community living companies provide access to amenities and services, American Landmark and Pillar Properties are thinking holistically about their tenants’ experiences and know that everyone needs a little time back in their day.

“American Landmark and Pillar Properties are looking to the future of their resident’s needs and that makes them great partners for Shipt,” said Eric Stoner, Director of Business Partnerships at Shipt. “We look forward to continued partnerships with companies in the multifamily space to drive additional value for their residents.”

About Shipt

Shipt is a membership-based online marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to more than 80 million households in more than 250 markets across the country. Throughout 2019, Shipt will continue to expand on its nationwide presence by adding both new Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace. Members will also have more options to shop from than ever before, including all major product categories from Target. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@shipt.com | (415) 625-8555



