Leading Scientists and Clinicians Are Presenting Results From a Record Number of Studies at ESHG 2019 Showing How the Saphyr System From Bionano Genomics Provides Critical Insights Into Cancer and Genetic Disease and is Leading the Way to Digital…

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, announces a series of presentations at the upcoming European Human Genetics Conference ( ESHG ), June 15 to 18 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

/EIN News/ -- Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano, commented, “Our customers are showing the global community of researchers and clinicians through their ESHG presentations and posters that Saphyr adds a critically needed ability to reliably detect genomic structural variations (SVs). SVs are important drivers of disease and are currently the basis of a number of standard clinical tests. Users are sharing new discoveries made with Saphyr at a record pace and showing how Saphyr will lead the transformation and modernization of the traditional cytogenetics workflow into digital cytogenetics. The record progress presented has been accelerated by widespread adoption of Saphyr and our success in product development, where we have released product improvements that make Bionano data even easier and cheaper to generate and at much higher speeds.”

Bionano will be hosting a satellite workshop on Sunday, June 16th featuring two members of world-leading institutions on their use of Bionano optical mapping for clinical assessment of leukemias and reproductive and developmental disorders, and their ongoing projects exploring the use of this technology to replace a combination of many platforms and tests such as karyotyping, FISH and Chromosomal Microarray Analysis (CMA) with a single assay. Dr. Alexander Hoischen from Radboud University Medical Center will present, “Optical mapping enables next generation cytogenetics – applications in medical genetics,” while Dr. Laila El Khattabi from APHP Cochin Paris Descartes University will discuss, “Using next generation mapping to detect balanced as well as unbalanced structural variants in reproductive and developmental diseases.”

Bionano will be onsite at Booth #332 to discuss Bionano mapping, Saphyr, and findings presented during the various sessions.

Over a half dozen different scientists are presenting on Bionano optical genome mapping data:

Bionano Workshop:

Next-Generation Cytogenetics: High-throughput Mapping of Structural Variation in Cancer and Genetic Disease

Presenting Authors: Sven Bocklandt, PhD, Alexander Hoischen, PhD and Laila El Khattabi, PhD

Date, Time: Sunday, June 16, 7:15pm – 8:45pm CEST

Location: Room A-4 Swedish Exhibition & Congress Center

PgmNR: CS20

Platform Presentations:

Optical mapping of 22q11.2 low copy repeats reveals structural hypervariability

Presenting Author: Lies Vervoort, Department of Human Genetics, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Date, Time: Monday 17 June, 1:30pm - 1:45pm CEST

PgmNR: C19.3

Electronic Poster Presentation:

Optical Genome Mapping for Detection of Structural Variants in Constitutional Disease

Presenting Author: Alex Hastie, PhD, Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Date, Time: Sunday, 16 June, 9:00am – 5:45pm CEST

PgmNR: E-P16.06

Poster Presentations:

Increasing the value of the Swedish 1000 whole-genome data resource

Presenting Author: A. Ameur, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden

Date, Time: Sunday 16 June, 10:15am – 11:55am CEST

PgmNR: P18.81A

Sensitive Detection of Low Allele Fraction Structural Variants in Clinical Cancer Samples

Presenting Author: Yannick Delpu, PhD, Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Date, Time: Sunday, 16 June, 4:45pm – 5:45pm CEST

PgmNR: P16.10B

Solution-based isolation of ultra-high-molecular weight (UHMW) DNA from fresh/frozen human blood and cultured cells in less than 3 hours

Presenting Author: Goran Pljevaljcic, PhD, Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Date, Time: Monday 17 June, 10:15am – 11:15am CEST

PgmNR: P14.040C

Evaluation of the Bionano optical mapping technology as a replacement of conventional cytogenetics in a diagnostic setting

Presenting Author: Charlotte Keith, South East Scotland Genetic Laboratories, Western General Hospital

Date, Time: Monday 17 June, 10:15am -11:15am CEST

PgmNR: P16.23C

Next-generation cytogenetics in medical genetics with high-resolution optical mapping

Presenting Author: Tuomo Mantere, PhD, Department of Human Genetics, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Date, Time: Monday 17 June, 10:15am -11:15am CEST

PgmNR: P14.036C

Using multiple sequencing platforms to identify and characterise disease-causing genome alterations

Presenting Author: Giuseppe Gallone, PhD, Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, Berlin, Germany

Date, Time: Monday 17 June, 10:15am – 11:15am CEST

PgmNR: P16.71C

Comprehensive detection of germline and somatic structural mutation in cancer genomes by Bionano Genomics optical mapping

Presenting Author: Sven Bocklandt, PhD, Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Date, Time: Monday 17 June, 4:45pm – 5:45pm CEST

PgmNR: P12.087D

More information about Bionano Genomics is available at www.bionanogenomics.com

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, which is designed to be a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

