ZAGG Brands Wins Accessory Manufacturer of the Year at the UK Mobile Industry Awards 2019

Award Win is a significant endorsement of ZAGG’s position as the UK’s mobile accessory manufacturer of choice

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) today announced it has been named Accessory Manufacturer of the Year at the 17th annual Mobile Industry Awards. The honor was awarded on Thursday, June 6th at an annual event hosted by Future Plc, and winners were selected by a judging panel comprised of members of the mobile industry.



ZAGG Inc team accepts award for Accessory Manufacturer of the Year



N/A





/EIN News/ -- The award specifically recognizes the accessory manufacturer which has best utilized its products, market position, and relationships to drive its overall strategy and reputation within the industry and beyond. The category was judged against the following criteria:

Exciting products that have captivated consumers and partners

Innovations in design and features

A balanced range of products

Demonstrated market-leading execution of sales and marketing

A demonstrated and reliable partner for trade buyers in terms of forecasting, finance, returns, and aftercare

“Winning this award is an important independent endorsement of the great progress we have made in growing our business in the UK,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG Brands. “It’s also validation from our industry peers of our continued innovation and the hard work of the entire ZAGG team. As a company, we don’t stand still and we’re always innovating and looking to improve how we deliver for our partners and consumers.”

ZAGG Brands and its subsidiaries are innovation leaders in mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets. For more than 10 years, the company has developed creative product solutions that enhance and protect mobile devices for consumers around the world.

“The Accessory Manufacturer of the Year category recognizes a vital part of the UK Mobile industry, where our nominees showcased innovation in the accessory space that allowed customers to get the best out of their mobile device,” said Mark Fermor, director, Mobile Industry Awards. “Congratulations to ZAGG Brands who truly impressed the judges, leading them to claim this coveted crown.”

About the Mobile Industry Awards

The Mobile Industry Awards is a distinguished, highly regarded event in the mobile calendar and category award wins are coveted by top international companies and UK firms.



Attended by all the key industry players, the Mobile Industry Awards celebrates excellence and innovation in products and services in the UK mobile industry. www.mobileindustryawards.com

About Future PLC

Future plc is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom’s Guide, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom’s Hardware.

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.zagg.com , www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.BestHalo.com.

Media Contact

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46ffb125-252e-4dfc-b352-c429268fedce



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.