RedSeal Launches New Suite of Professional Services to Accelerate Hybrid Network Modeling and Enhance Risk Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedSeal, the leader in network cyber risk modeling for hybrid environments, today introduced a new portfolio of professional services to help customers reduce cyber risk and improve the productivity of their security teams. Organizations in both public and private sectors use the RedSeal platform – which acts as a force multiplier for every security device within a network – to gain critical cyber and business insights. These services expedite deployment, accelerate time-to-value and expand the impact of RedSeal’s platform while offloading burdensome tasks from already overloaded teams.



/EIN News/ -- “Every organization faces either a chronic shortage of skilled cybersecurity personnel or is challenged by managing dozens of security products, or both. This makes it difficult to effectively use the products they have, which ultimately impacts their security posture,” said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO of RedSeal. “To address this, our tiered set of services helps customers with everything from speeding the implementation of our platform, to transforming their approach to risk management through managed services.”

The RedSeal platform automates critical cyber risk management functions so organizations can be confident in their approach to managing risk, even within a resource-constrained environment. RedSeal’s services guide customers through the process of leveraging the deep insights contained within the platform, beginning with network discovery and understanding.

“Once you know what you have and can see how everything is connected – across complex cloud and physical environments – then you can use those insights to prioritize and fix areas of risk,” continued Rothrock.

Recognizing that risk management is a continuous process, RedSeal created a professional services portfolio with three main service offerings: Build Project, Run Subscriptions and Managed Subscriptions.

RedSeal Build Project: This offering accelerates implementation of the RedSeal platform and establishes a baseline network model and associated metrics. Specific deliverables include network device configuration assessment, network access assessment, vulnerability risk prioritization, a built and validated network model, security segmentation and a briefing for the in-house team.

RedSeal Run Subscriptions: Nearly all RedSeal customers find additional uses for their RedSeal platform as their networks continue to evolve. To help extend the value and further operationalize the platform, RedSeal offers three levels of Run Subscription Services. With each service level, a RedSeal security engineer will work with the organization’s cybersecurity team to deliver assessments and prioritized risk mitigation recommendations.

Run Operate Level: The RedSeal security engineer will focus on secure configuration assessments, network model assessments and network access assessments, and transfer that knowledge to the in-house team.

Managed Subscription Services: For organizations that require additional support, RedSeal’s Managed Subscription Services expand on the selected Run subscription level. In addition to the outcomes customers can expect with Operate, Accelerate or Transform, a RedSeal platform administrator will optimize, upgrade and maintain the platform for the customer.

To meet a customer’s specific needs, RedSeal will also offer customized services, such as integrating the RedSeal platform with existing business process systems or implementing a specific set of best practices.

