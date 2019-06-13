D-BOX Signs First-Ever Contract With Cinesa to Give Spanish Moviegoers a Premium Theatre Experience

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Cinesa, a subsidiary of ODEON Cinemas Group, Europe’s largest cinema operator, are pleased to bring the innovation and magic of D-BOX motion seats to Spain for the first time ever.



Located in La Moraleja, a state-of-the-art shopping center in Madrid, the world-renowned motion seats have been installed in a theatre that already features a Premium Large Format (PLF) screen. This premium on premium attraction is currently wowing Spanish audiences who are looking for more exciting, immersive ways to experience all their favourite movies.



With a loyal and growing fan base in over 40 countries around the world, D-BOX has perfected the art of immersing people in the storyline by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with the movement in the seats. The result is an unparalleled experience that has literally changed the way people watch movies.

“After the incredible success we’ve experienced with moviegoers in 12 countries across Europe, it was only a matter of time before our motion technology would be leveraged by exhibitors like ODEON who understand the impact it will have on the Spanish movie-going market,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. “We are extremely excited to build on our growing relationship with the Odeon Cinemas Group, the largest cinema operator in Europe, and offer Spanish moviegoers an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy the latest blockbusters in an entirely new and innovative way.”

“Offering our customers the latest technology and innovation, new experiences are a big part of the reason we’ve been so successful,” states Ramon Biarnes, Managing director Southern Europe at ODEON Cinemas Group. “We are very happy to bring D-BOX to Spain and firmly believe that this will give us a competitive edge that will solidify our reputation as the source for premium entertainment.”



ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX will make sure you feel it all.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com

ABOUT CINESA LUXE

Every seat on every row in our standard CINESA Luxe cinemas has been expertly designed so you can relax and recline during your film. With less seats and more personal space, you'll have a more immersive experience with every visit. Now every seat is the best in the house, it’s time to experience films the way they were meant to be seen with ISENSE. With pitch-perfect Dolby Atmos sound and flawless 4K projection, the film becomes breathtakingly real.



Cinesa Luxe offers you a wide range of treats for all tastes, so why not try our selection of fine cocktails, wines and beers, which sit perfectly alongside our irresistible menu of hot and chilled food. If you’re looking for something totally unique, why not create your own flavor sensation with our new Coca Cola Freestyle! Plus, with your own table built into your seat, you can enjoy your delicious cinema snacks in maximum comfort.



For the ultimate Cinesa Luxe offering, let the films come to life at our iconic flagship Cinesa La Moraleja with Spain’s first D-BOX seats for the perfect viewing experience. You’ll be sure to enjoy a truly immersive and cinematic experience no matter where you sit.



This is just you and the film – cinema has never felt better.

