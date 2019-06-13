Rokk3r Inc. Appoints Gonzalo Nuñez as Country Manager and Bolsters Presence in Mexico

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rokk3r Inc. (OTC: ROKK) (“Rokk3r”), a global idea-to-exit company builder and consulting services company that leverages exponential technologies to generate value, today announced that it has appointed Gonzalo Nuñez as Country Manager, Mexico, bolstering its presence in the region. In this new role, Mr. Nuñez will lead business development activities and Rokk3r’s Mexico operations, with a focus on driving business transformation by building exponential companies led by Mexican entrepreneurs and corporate entities.

Mr. Nuñez has been responsible for IT strategy practices, business architecture, risks and regulation having served as a Partner in three of the main Business & Technology Consulting firms in Mexico, Accenture, Price Waterhouse Coopers, and Ernst & Young. He has more than 35 years of international experience in various industries, mainly executing transformation projects, such as changes in operating models, enterprise architecture definition and implementation, redefinition of corporate governance, culture and leadership alignment with the organizational vision and strategy. More recently, Mr. Nuñez served as a specialist in innovation driven business transformation. In this capacity, his knowledge and experience were instrumental in developing client strategic vision, leveraging technology and innovation to modify or to generate new business models for increased growth, higher efficiency, and improved risk management.

Nabyl Charania, CEO of Rokk3r, said: “We are pleased to welcome Gonzalo as General Manager, Mexico City. His experience in innovative business transformation, with focus in Mexico and the Americas, is a natural complement to our business activities and reflects our continued investments in the opportunities in the region. We look forward to Gonzalo’s support and collaboration as we continue to grow our business.”



Gonzalo Nuñez said: “I´m very excited to join Rokk3r and contribute to initiatives that generate new value propositions in Mexico. I believe this market is ripe with opportunities to create global companies that solve the specific needs of emerging countries and look forward to working with Mexican entrepreneurs, corporations, funds, and the Rokk3r team in building exponential companies.”



About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r Inc. is a global idea-to-exit company builder and consulting services company that leverages exponential technologies to generate value. Rokk3r provides a suite of services that is a hybrid network of human and machine intelligence systems, seeking to enable early stage startup technology companies and existing businesses to develop new products and businesses in a frictionless, accelerated and comprehensive way. Rokk3r services are designed to leverage exponential technologies to rapidly accelerate and shape industries. These exponential technologies include artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR, VR), blockchain (decentralized ledger technologies), data science, digital biology and biotech, machine learning, nanotech, robotics and sensors. For more information, go to www.rokk3r.com



