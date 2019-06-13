Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications (Freight, Transportation, Military, Others) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications in US$ Million and Thousand Units.
Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Freight
- Transportation
- Military
- Others
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Geotab, Inc. (Canada)
- Globalstar, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell International (USA)
- Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
- Inmarsat plc (UK)
- Iridium Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Lat-Lon LLC (USA)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- M2M Data Corporation (USA)
- Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)
- PeopleNet Communications (USA)
- Qualcomm, Inc. (USA)
- SkyBitz (USA)
- Telefnica UK Limited (UK)
- Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)
- ViaSat Inc. (USA)
- Wireless Matrix, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Rudimentary Overview
M2M Communication Turn into a Huge Market Opportunity
Satellite M2M Communication
Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications
Satellite M2M Communication Market
Where do Opportunities Lie?
Satellite M2M Services: Turning into a Lucrative Recurrent Revenue Stream for Satellite Network Operators
Widespread Proliferation of Satellite-Enabled Devices Steers Market Momentum
L-Band Connections Dominates the Global Satellite M2M Market
US & Europe: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near-Term
Competitive Scenario
American Companies Dominate the Market
M&A Emerges as a Robust Tool to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the Satellite Communication Market (2015-2017)
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Remote Asset Tracking, Monitoring, & Control: Made Easy through Satellite M2M Communications
Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction
Remote Monitoring & Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
Military Sector: Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services
Upward Trajectory in Defense Spending Creates Conducive Environment
Satellite M2M Gains Critical Importance in Land Transportation and Air & Maritime Freight Applications
Growing Use Case in Commercial Land Transportation
Spiraling Competition in the Trucking Industry Drives Focus on Telematics
Commercial Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring Systems for Emergency Crash Response
Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market
Satellite M2M Services Gain Increased Acceptance in the Maritime Industry
Satellite M2M for Shipping Fleet Optimization
Satellite M2M Makes Fuel Level Monitoring in Tanks in Remote Mining Operations Easier
Declining Cost & Complexity of Implementations & Faster RoI Realization to Drive Uptake of Satellite M2M Services
Cost Benefits of Satellite M2M in End-Use Sectors
New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth
Dual Mode Solutions to Help Sustain Demand Prospects for Satellite M2M
Cloud Platforms to Expand Reach of Satellite M2M
Development of Multi-Network M2M Platforms Spearhead Market Growth
Standardization: Key for Wider Adoption of Satellite M2M
Market Challenges
Tough Competition from Cellular & Wireless M2M Networks
Lack of Interoperable Equipment
High Equipment and Bandwidth Cost Restrain Growth
Lack of Awareness Hampers Adoption of Satellite Services
Security Concerns Limit Growth Opportunities
3. A PEEK INTO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
A Brief Overview
Satellite Industry Analysis
Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector
Short-Term Market Opportunities
Key Drivers and Restraints in the Global Satellite Industry
Opportunities in Ka-Band Services
Role of ITU in the Satellite Industry
Satellite Industry Defies Recession
Mobile Satellite Services Market: An Insight
Military and Government: Key Customers of Mobile Satellite Communications
Regulatory Environment
Long Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) Regulations
ITU Initiatives
4. MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION
AN INTRODUCTION
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Definition
Key Components of M2M Communication System
Trackable Mobile or Fixed Assets
Communications Network
Back-Office Applications or Users
Applications of M2M Communication Technology
Select Applications of M2M Communications
Wireless M2M Systems
Benefits of Using Wireless M2M Systems
5. AN OVERVIEW OF SATELLITE MACHINE-TO- MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION
Satellite M2M Communication: Introduction
End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems
End-Use Applications of Satellite M2M Communications Systems
Commercial Transportation
Heavy Equipment
Fixed Asset Monitoring
Marine Vessels
Government and Internal Security
Consumer Transportation
Satellite Telephones: An Application of Satellite M2M Technology
6. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS
Viasat Launches Commercial Services via ViaSat-2 Satellite
Thuraya Telecommunications Launches T2M-DUAL Terminal
Globalstar Rolls Out SmartOne Solar M2M/IoT Satellite Device
ORBCOMM, Pole Star and Weatherdock Develop Hali Vessel Tracking Solution
Inmarsat Releases Firmware Update for IsatPhone 2 & IsatPhone Pro Handsets
Thuraya Telecommunications Launches Thuraya IP M2M Service
Cobham SATCOM Unveils New M2M Communication Terminal
Rock Seven Introduces RockBLOCK Mk2
Airbus Defence and Space Launches Proximity M2M Management Solution
M2M Connectivity Introduces Packaged Satellite Modems of SkyWave
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Globalstar Establishes Globalstar Automotive
Globalstar Inks Distribution Agreement with Symmetry Electronics
Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for GPS IIIF Program
Armstrong Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Logistics Tracking & Monitoring
ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)
SkyBitz Gains Approval as NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Fulfillment Partner
AT&T Acquires Straight Path Communications
Globalstar to Partner with Inmarsat
ORBCOMM Acquires inthinc
SkyBitz Partners with Velociti
Thuraya Telecommunications Opens Office in the US
Omnitracs Snaps Up Shaw Tracking
Kepler Communications Partners with Iristel
Globalstar Teams Up with IPmotion to Establish Globalstar Japan
Eutelsat and ViaSat Launch Satellite Broadband JV in Europe
Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with ELSE
ORBCOMM Snaps Up Blue Tree Systems
ORBCOMM and Beijing MCN Team Up to Deliver IsatData M2M Services in China
Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with Indosat Ooredoo
Thuraya Telecommunications Partners with Gulfsat
Caterpillar Oil & Gas Acquires M2M Data Corporation
Appareo and Iridium Collaborate to Deliver Global Connectivity to Farm Equipment
Robustel Signs Distribution Partnership with M2M Connectivity
Thuraya Collaborates with ViaSat to Launch M2M Service
OHB SE Forms New IoT and M2M Focused Subsidiary in Austria
ORBCOMM Acquires SkyWave
SpaceWorks Enterprises Forms New Subsidiary
ORBCOMM Acquires Wam Technologies
Intelsat Inks Agreement with Kymeta to Design Satellite Antenna Solutions
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (23)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
