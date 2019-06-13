Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications (Freight, Transportation, Military, Others) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications in US$ Million and Thousand Units.



Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:

Freight

Transportation

Military

Others

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:



General Electric Company (USA)

Geotab, Inc. (Canada)

Globalstar, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International (USA)

Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)

Inmarsat plc (UK)

Iridium Communications, Inc. (USA)

Lat-Lon LLC (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

M2M Data Corporation (USA)

Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)

PeopleNet Communications (USA)

Qualcomm, Inc. (USA)

SkyBitz (USA)

Telefnica UK Limited (UK)

Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)

ViaSat Inc. (USA)

Wireless Matrix, Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Rudimentary Overview

M2M Communication Turn into a Huge Market Opportunity

Satellite M2M Communication

Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications

Satellite M2M Communication Market

Where do Opportunities Lie?

Satellite M2M Services: Turning into a Lucrative Recurrent Revenue Stream for Satellite Network Operators

Widespread Proliferation of Satellite-Enabled Devices Steers Market Momentum

L-Band Connections Dominates the Global Satellite M2M Market

US & Europe: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near-Term

Competitive Scenario

American Companies Dominate the Market

M&A Emerges as a Robust Tool to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the Satellite Communication Market (2015-2017)



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Remote Asset Tracking, Monitoring, & Control: Made Easy through Satellite M2M Communications

Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction

Remote Monitoring & Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Military Sector: Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services

Upward Trajectory in Defense Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Satellite M2M Gains Critical Importance in Land Transportation and Air & Maritime Freight Applications

Growing Use Case in Commercial Land Transportation

Spiraling Competition in the Trucking Industry Drives Focus on Telematics

Commercial Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring Systems for Emergency Crash Response

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

Satellite M2M Services Gain Increased Acceptance in the Maritime Industry

Satellite M2M for Shipping Fleet Optimization

Satellite M2M Makes Fuel Level Monitoring in Tanks in Remote Mining Operations Easier

Declining Cost & Complexity of Implementations & Faster RoI Realization to Drive Uptake of Satellite M2M Services

Cost Benefits of Satellite M2M in End-Use Sectors

New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth

Dual Mode Solutions to Help Sustain Demand Prospects for Satellite M2M

Cloud Platforms to Expand Reach of Satellite M2M

Development of Multi-Network M2M Platforms Spearhead Market Growth

Standardization: Key for Wider Adoption of Satellite M2M

Market Challenges

Tough Competition from Cellular & Wireless M2M Networks

Lack of Interoperable Equipment

High Equipment and Bandwidth Cost Restrain Growth

Lack of Awareness Hampers Adoption of Satellite Services

Security Concerns Limit Growth Opportunities



3. A PEEK INTO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS

A Brief Overview

Satellite Industry Analysis

Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector

Short-Term Market Opportunities

Key Drivers and Restraints in the Global Satellite Industry

Opportunities in Ka-Band Services

Role of ITU in the Satellite Industry

Satellite Industry Defies Recession

Mobile Satellite Services Market: An Insight

Military and Government: Key Customers of Mobile Satellite Communications

Regulatory Environment

Long Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) Regulations

ITU Initiatives



4. MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION

AN INTRODUCTION

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Definition

Key Components of M2M Communication System

Trackable Mobile or Fixed Assets

Communications Network

Back-Office Applications or Users

Applications of M2M Communication Technology

Select Applications of M2M Communications

Wireless M2M Systems

Benefits of Using Wireless M2M Systems



5. AN OVERVIEW OF SATELLITE MACHINE-TO- MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION

Satellite M2M Communication: Introduction

End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems

End-Use Applications of Satellite M2M Communications Systems

Commercial Transportation

Heavy Equipment

Fixed Asset Monitoring

Marine Vessels

Government and Internal Security

Consumer Transportation

Satellite Telephones: An Application of Satellite M2M Technology



6. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS

Viasat Launches Commercial Services via ViaSat-2 Satellite

Thuraya Telecommunications Launches T2M-DUAL Terminal

Globalstar Rolls Out SmartOne Solar M2M/IoT Satellite Device

ORBCOMM, Pole Star and Weatherdock Develop Hali Vessel Tracking Solution

Inmarsat Releases Firmware Update for IsatPhone 2 & IsatPhone Pro Handsets

Thuraya Telecommunications Launches Thuraya IP M2M Service

Cobham SATCOM Unveils New M2M Communication Terminal

Rock Seven Introduces RockBLOCK Mk2

Airbus Defence and Space Launches Proximity M2M Management Solution

M2M Connectivity Introduces Packaged Satellite Modems of SkyWave



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Globalstar Establishes Globalstar Automotive

Globalstar Inks Distribution Agreement with Symmetry Electronics

Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for GPS IIIF Program

Armstrong Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Logistics Tracking & Monitoring

ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)

SkyBitz Gains Approval as NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Fulfillment Partner

AT&T Acquires Straight Path Communications

Globalstar to Partner with Inmarsat

ORBCOMM Acquires inthinc

SkyBitz Partners with Velociti

Thuraya Telecommunications Opens Office in the US

Omnitracs Snaps Up Shaw Tracking

Kepler Communications Partners with Iristel

Globalstar Teams Up with IPmotion to Establish Globalstar Japan

Eutelsat and ViaSat Launch Satellite Broadband JV in Europe

Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with ELSE

ORBCOMM Snaps Up Blue Tree Systems

ORBCOMM and Beijing MCN Team Up to Deliver IsatData M2M Services in China

Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with Indosat Ooredoo

Thuraya Telecommunications Partners with Gulfsat

Caterpillar Oil & Gas Acquires M2M Data Corporation

Appareo and Iridium Collaborate to Deliver Global Connectivity to Farm Equipment

Robustel Signs Distribution Partnership with M2M Connectivity

Thuraya Collaborates with ViaSat to Launch M2M Service

OHB SE Forms New IoT and M2M Focused Subsidiary in Austria

ORBCOMM Acquires SkyWave

SpaceWorks Enterprises Forms New Subsidiary

ORBCOMM Acquires Wam Technologies

Intelsat Inks Agreement with Kymeta to Design Satellite Antenna Solutions



Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)

The United States (32)

Canada (4)

Japan (3)

Europe (23) France (2) Germany (3) The United Kingdom (9) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)



