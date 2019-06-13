There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,076 in the last 365 days.

BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 20, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 28, 2019.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.052
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.090
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.030
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.255
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.089
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.357
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.299
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.038
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.045
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.126
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.162
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.119
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.078
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.063
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.068
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.248
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.249
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.070
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.040
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.267
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.165
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.074
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.192
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.053
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.246
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.191
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.229
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.152
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.214
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.062
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.045
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.074
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.043
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.085
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.062
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.166
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.544
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.072
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.616
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.082
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.133
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.162
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.088
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.581
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.121
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.151
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.460
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.417
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.438
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.094
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.032
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.124
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.046
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.029
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.304
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.151
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.066
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.298
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.055
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.087
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.216
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.031
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.063
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.374
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.096
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.067
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.038
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.115
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.176
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.114
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.563
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.358
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.193
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.118
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.254
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.253
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.335
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.186
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.078
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.191
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.226
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.065
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.055
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.044
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.048
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.294
iShares ESG MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.120
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.045
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.052
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.246
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.146
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.133
iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.054
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.108
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.160
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.120
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.467

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.052

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 19, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit   www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 800+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.52 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:               
Maeve Hannigan                                                                                           
T – 416-643-4058                  
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

