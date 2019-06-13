BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 20, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 28, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.052 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.090 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.030 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.255 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.089 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.357 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.299 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.038 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.045 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.126 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.162 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.119 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.078 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.063 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.068 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.248 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.249 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.070 Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.040 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.267 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.165 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.074 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.192 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.053 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.246 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.191 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.229 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.152 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.214 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.062 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.045 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.074 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.043 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.085 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.062 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.166 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.544 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.072 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.616 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.082 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.133 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.162 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.088 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.581 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.121 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.151 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.460 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.417 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.438 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.094 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.032 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.124 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.043 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.046 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.029 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.304 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.151 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.066 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.298 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.063 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.055 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.087 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.216 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.031 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.063 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.374 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.096 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.067 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.038 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.115 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.176 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.114 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.563 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.358 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.193 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.118 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.254 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.253 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.335 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.186 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.078 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.191 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.226 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.065 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.047 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.055 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.044 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.048 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.294 iShares ESG MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.120 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.045 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.052 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.246 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.146 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.133 iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.054 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.108 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.160 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.120 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.467

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.052

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 19, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock .

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 800+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.52 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



