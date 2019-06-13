Global Pianos Market to 2024 with Profiles of 50+ Companies
Dublin, June 13, 2019
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pianos in Units by the following Segments:
- Acoustic Pianos (Grand Pianos, & Upright Pianos)
- Digital Pianos.
Additionally, the US market is analyzed in terms of both value (US$) and volume (units) for:
- Acoustic Pianos (Grand and Upright)
- Digital Pianos
- Electronic Player Piano
The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Baldwin Piano & Organ Co. (USA)
- C. Bechstein Pianofortefabrik AG (Germany)
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Fazioli Pianoforti s.p.a. (Italy)
- Grotrian Piano Company GmbH (Germany)
- Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co., Ltd (China)
- Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH (Germany)
- Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Kawai America Corporation (USA)
- Korg Inc. (Japan)
- Mason and Hamlin Piano Company (USA)
- Petrof Spol s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- Roland Corporation (Japan)
- Samick Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- SAUTER Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- Schulze Pollmann Pianoforti s.r.l. (Italy)
- Steingraeber & Shne KG (Germany)
- Steinway Musical Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Stuart & Sons Terra Australis (Australia)
- Walter Piano Company, Inc. (USA)
- Yamaha Corporation (Japan)
- Kemble & Company Ltd. (UK)
- L. Bsendorfer Klavierfabrik GmbH (Austria)
- Young Chang Co. Ltd. (Korea)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pianos: An Iconic and Elegant Musical Instrument Adapting to Challenging Times
Pianos Market Highlights
The Future of Piano Production is Asia Not Europe or the United States
The United States: The Hitherto World's Number One in Fine Quality Piano Manufacturing
Asian Producers Enjoy Significant Competitive Advantages over Western Counterparts
A Comparison between the US and Asian Markets
China: The Current World Leader in Piano Manufacturing
Japan: Market with Sophisticated Production Units
South Korea: Largely Export-Oriented Market
Global Market Outlook
The United States Continues to be a Major Market for Pianos
Asia: Fastest Growing Market Housing the World's Largest Piano Manufacturing Companies
China and Russia Offer Exciting Growth Potential amidst Challenges
2. COMPETITION
Piano Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive
Popular Piano Brands Worldwide Summarized
Popular Digital Piano Brands Worldwide Summarized
Leading Players Adopt Bilateral Cooperation to Expand Global Footprint
Boston Pianos are Steinway's Pianos but Manufactured by Kawai
Performance and Consumer Grade Pianos: Key Attributes
Concert Pianists Prefer Longstanding Favorite Brands
Market Majors Endeavor to Attract Youngsters
Companies Struggle to Remain Relevant Amidst Shifting Demographics
Price Sensitivity Axes the Spirits of the Industry
Creating an Artificial Urgency: An Emerging Business Model
Pianos Play Rhythm on the Net
Mimic Labels: Developed to Take Advantage of Buyers
Music Stores Bank on Special Events to Magnetize Returns
Look and Design of the Piano: Important Determinants
Raw Materials: Increasing Environmental Concerns Add to Manufacturers Woes
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Innovative and Advanced Versions Offering Durability, Stability, and Enhanced Feel Factor Drive Positive Market Growth
Gesture Control with Ubiquitous Display Facilitates Creation of a Virtual Piano
The Inside-Out Piano
Major Advancements in Software Technology Enable Users to Do Much More with Pianos
Virtual Acoustics: A Software Marvel for Musical Instruments
Yamaha's N3 AvantGrand: A Perfect Amalgamation of Acoustic and Digital Technologies
Steinway Piano Innovations over the Years
Roland's V-Piano: One of the Most Technically Sophisticated Pianos
Hammer, Pedal, Soundboard and Other Major Piano Innovations
Select Noteworthy Innovations in Mechanical and Acoustic Pianos
Digital Piano Innovations
Select Digital Piano Innovations of Leading Manufacturers
Player Pianos
Innovative Piano Learning Technologies
Portable and More Compact Pianos
Despite Competition from Digital Pianos, Demand for Traditional Grand and Upright Pianos Witness Healthy Growth
Market for Digital Pianos Exhibit Steady Growth
Acoustic Piano versus Digital Piano: A Comparative Analysis
Sound Quality
Touch and Feel
Affordability
Portability, Space & Maintenance
Acoustic and Digital Pianos: Various Parameters Compared
Merits and Demerits of Digital Pianos
Merits
Demerits
Growing Popularity of Hybrid Pianos Benefit Market Prospects
Hybrid Pianos: Merits and Demerits
Key Considerations for Hybrid Pianos Purchase
Non-Musical Instrument Alternatives to Dent Long Term Growth Prospects
Environment Sensitivity: A Major Issue in Piano's Performance
Rising Popularity of Customized Pianos Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Cultural, Economic, and Demographic Factors Define New Norms of Growth around the World
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pianos: An Evolutionary Scan
Upright Pianos
Grand Pianos
Pianos: A Historical Perspective
The Victorian Grand Piano
The Victorian Square Grand Piano
The American Victorian Upright Piano
The 20th Century American Upright Piano
20th Century Grand and Baby Grand Pianos
The Upright Player Piano
Mirror Pianos
Post-Depression Upright Pianos
English Pianos
Categorization of Pianos
Acoustic
A Conventional Piano
Grand Pianos
Upright Pianos
Vertical Pianos Versus Grand Pianos
Digital Piano
Instrument with Electronic Sound Chips
Hybrid Digital/Acoustic Pianos
Electronic Player Pianos
Vintage Pianos
Synthesizers
Piano Manufacturing Process
Modern Techniques Used in Piano Manufacturing
Piano Design
Piano Size
Piano Quality
Piano Styling and Finishes
Piano Sheen
Piano Color
Stencil Pianos
Dumping
Maintenance of Pianos: Challenges Associated with Old Pianos
Effect of Dryness
Rising Key Tops
Loose Grips on Tuning Pins
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
KORG Releases Updates to KORG Module
Yamaha Announces the Availability of SX Series Grand Pianos
Kawai Japan Announces the CA58 Digital Piano
Korg Releases the Korg D1 Digital Stage Piano
Kawai Announces KDP110 Digital Piano
Roland Announces GP609 Digital Grand Piano
Kawai Japan Announces the CA98 and CA78 Digital Pianos
Kawai Japan Announces the CA48 Digital Piano
Kawai Announces NOVUS NV10 Hybrid Digital Piano
Yamaha Launches CSP Smart Piano
Kawai Announces New MP11SE & MP7SE Stage Pianos
Roland Announces the HP601 and HP603A Digital Piano Models
Roland Releases the RP102 Digital Piano
Roland Announces FP-60 Digital Piano
Yamaha Launches Clavinova CSP Smart Pianos
YAMAHA Launches AvantGrand NU1X Hybrid Piano
Korg Unveils Kross2 synth, C1 Air Digital Piano, the NPB Pa 700, and 1000 Professional Arranger Keyboards
Casio Introduces Three New Digital Pianos to Celviano and Privia Digital Piano Lines
STEINWAY & SONS Releases New Limited-Edition Piano
STEINWAY & SONS Unveils Art Case Grand Piano
Yamaha Launches a New Range of Clavinova Digital Pianos CLP- 600 Series
Kawai Japan Announces New ES110 Ultra-Portable Digital Piano
Kawai Japan Announces CN37 and CN27 Digital Pianos
Korg Announces New Digital Piano
The G1 Air
Roland Introduces RD-2000 Stage Piano
Casio launches Seven New Digital Keyboards and Pianos, and Chordana Play App
Yamaha Unveils New Enspire Model Piano
Roland Announces FP-90 Portable Digital Piano
Roland Introduces New GP607 Digital Piano
Roland Announces DP603 Slim Digital Piano
Roland Releases RP501R Digital Piano
Yamaha Releases New Digital Pianos and Portable Keyboards
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 65)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (29)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (16)
- - The United Kingdom (3)
- - Italy (3)
- - Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
