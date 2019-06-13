francesca’s® Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Net sales decreased 13% to $87.1 million and comparable sales decreased 13%

Diluted loss per share was $0.29

Adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.18 (see Non-GAAP Information below)

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: FRAN) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019.

Michael Prendergast, Interim CEO, stated, “Our first quarter results were largely in line with our expectations. We are particularly pleased to see that the merchandising strategies we instituted late in the first quarter are beginning to demonstrate success. We saw better than expected sell through rates on new product that our teams procured using the enhanced buying and planning processes. Based on the success of our newer product, we have decided to accelerate markdowns on slower selling legacy product with the goal of selling it through by the end of the second quarter. As the composition of our inventory continues to improve with a higher percentage of new product, we believe we can drive meaningful improvement in comparable sales in the second half of the year.”

“We also remain on track to achieve our previously targeted $15 million in annualized savings, before costs associated with achieving those savings, and will look for additional cost optimizations across the entire organization. Finally, we are encouraged by the initial progress we are making with our landlord partners to optimize our real estate portfolio. As mentioned previously, we have undertaken an initiative to partner with our landlords to reduce rents, seek early terminations in underperforming doors and offer early renewals on boutiques with positive performance.”

“While we are still in the early stages of executing our turnaround, and we have a long road to success, we are highly encouraged by these initial results. We continue to believe that our strategic turnaround plan will return the company to longer-term positive sales, cash flow and operating income performance.”

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Net sales decreased 13% to $87.1 million from $100.4 million in the comparable prior year quarter due to a 13% decrease in comparable sales. The decrease in comparable sales was primarily due to a decline in traffic and conversion rates. The Company opened three new boutiques and closed eight boutiques during the first quarter, bringing the total boutique count to 722 at the end of the quarter.

Gross profit, as a percent of net sales, decreased to 34.8% from 38.2% in the prior year quarter. This unfavorable variance was principally due to deleveraging of occupancy costs as a result of lower sales. Merchandise margins were relatively flat versus the comparable prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 7% to $40.0 million from $42.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted SG&A in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $38.0 million and excludes $1.2 million of consulting expenses associated with the Company’s review of strategic and financial alternatives and turnaround, $1.1 million in severance benefits and other payroll costs also associated with the turnaround plan, and $0.3 million of stock-based compensation reversal associated with the departure of certain employees. There were no non-GAAP adjustments in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The $4.9 million decrease in adjusted SG&A in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 versus the comparable prior year period was primarily due to a $3.3 million decrease in boutique payroll and supplies associated with the Company’s cost reduction initiatives under the turnaround plan. Additionally, corporate payroll and related expenses decreased $1.0 million due to the lower headcount as a result of the February 2019 workforce reduction and a decrease of $1.2 million primarily due to lower stock-based compensation, marketing expenses and freight. These decreases were partially offset by $1.4 million in higher professional fees for the Company’s interim executives as well as higher audit and legal fees.

Loss from operations was $9.7 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the adjustments noted above, adjusted loss from operations was $7.7 million.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 included a non-cash charge of $2.1 million associated with the valuation allowance provided on the Company’s net deferred tax assets resulting in an effective tax expense rate of 4.3%. This compares to income tax benefit of $0.6 million in the comparable prior year period. Excluding the valuation allowance, the adjusted effective tax benefit rate in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 was (17.0)% compared to (13.4)% in the comparable prior year period.

Net loss for the first quarter was $10.1 million, or $0.29 diluted loss per share, compared to prior year quarter net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.11 diluted loss per share. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $6.4 million, or $0.18 adjusted diluted loss per share.

Please see the reconciliation of adjusted SG&A, adjusted loss from operations, adjusted loss before income tax expense (benefit), adjusted effective tax expense (benefit) rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted loss per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the tables at the end of this press release.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 were $17.5 million compared to $21.8 million at the end of the comparable prior year first quarter. As of May 4, 2019, the Company had $10.0 million outstanding borrowings under its asset based revolving credit facility, with $15.2 million in borrowing base availability under its Asset Based Revolving Credit Facility. Of the total borrowing base availability as of May 4, 2019, $9.2 million is available to be drawn without consideration of the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio requirement (as described in the Asset Based Revolving Credit Facility).

The Company ended the quarter with $32.2 million of inventory on hand compared to $32.7 million at the end of the comparable prior year period. Average ending inventory per boutique increased 1% versus the comparable prior year period.

RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS

During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company adopted the new lease accounting standard, Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 842, Leases, using the additional, optional transition method. The adoption of ASC 842 resulted in the recording of operating lease liabilities of $278.9 million and operating lease right-of-use assets of $242.9 million at February 3, 2019. The adoption of ASC 842 did not have a material impact to our Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Company will not be providing guidance while it works to execute its turnaround plan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the risk that our exploration of strategic or financial alternatives may not result in any transaction or alternative that enhances value, the risk that we may not be able to successfully integrate our Interim Chief Executive Officer and attract and integrate a new Chief Executive Officer; the risk that we cannot anticipate, identify and respond quickly to changing fashion trends and customer preferences or changes in consumer environment, including changing expectations of service and experience in boutiques and online, and evolve our business model; our ability to attract a sufficient number of customers to our boutiques or sell sufficient quantities of our merchandise through our ecommerce website; our ability to successfully open, close, refresh, and operate new boutiques each year; our ability to efficiently source and distribute additional merchandise quantities necessary to support our growth; risks related to our ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the potential delisting of our common stock, including the risk that stockholders do not approve or we otherwise do not complete our proposed reverse stock split; and the impact of potential tariff increases or new tariffs. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the Company’s forward-looking statements, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 3, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 3, 2019 and any risk factors contained in subsequent quarterly and annual reports it files with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. Additionally, the Company may not issue future press releases discussing guidance or financial results such as this one other than associated with routine quarterly and annual financial reporting.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP adjusted SG&A, adjusted loss from operations, adjusted loss before income tax expense (benefit), adjusted effective tax expense (benefit) rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted loss per share, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures not only provides the Company’s management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provides meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2019 SG&A, loss from operations, loss from operations before income tax expense (benefit), effective tax expense (benefit) rate, net loss and diluted loss per share on a comparable basis with the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2018 results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Francesca's Holdings Corporation

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of May 4, 2019, francesca's® operated approximately 722 boutiques in 47 states throughout the United States and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts, Percentages and Basis Points)

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2019 May 5, 2018 Variance In USD As a %

of Net

Sales (1) In USD As a %

of Net

Sales (1) In USD % Basis

Points (in thousands, except percentages and basis points) Net sales $ 87,125 100.0 % $ 100,405 100.0 % $ (13,280 ) (13 )% - Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs 56,798 65.2 % 62,042 61.8 % (5,244 ) (8 )% 340 Gross profit 30,327 34.8 % 38,363 38.2 % (8,036 ) (21 )% (340 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,994 45.9 % 42,883 42.7 % (2,889 ) (7 )% 320 Loss from operations (9,667 ) (11.1 )% (4,520 ) (4.5 )% (5,147 ) (114 )% 660 Interest expense 173 0.2 % 117 0.1 % 56 48 % 10 Other income 113 0.1 % 150 0.1 % (37 ) (25 )% - Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (9,727 ) (11.2 )% (4,487 ) (4.5 )% (5,240 ) (117 )% 670 Income tax expense (benefit) 422 0.5 % (602 ) (0.6 )% 1,024 170 % 110 Net loss $ (10,149 ) (11.6 )% $ (3,885 ) (3.9 )% $ 6,264 161 % 780 (1) Percentage totals or differences in the above table may not equal the sum or difference of the components due to rounding. Diluted loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average diluted share count 34,809 34,836 Comparable sales change (13)% (16)%







Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

May 4, 2019 February 2, 2019 May 5, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,462 $ 20,103 $ 21,833 Accounts receivable 7,581 16,309 20,488 Inventories 32,201 30,478 32,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,137 10,357 10,326 Total current assets 68,381 77,247 85,375 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 230,881 - - Property and equipment, net 66,881 71,207 89,321 Deferred income taxes, net - - 7,726 Other assets, net 4,201 4,588 4,222 TOTAL ASSETS $ 370,344 $ 153,042 $ 186,644 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,428 $ 24,330 $ 24,827 Accrued liabilities 13,290 11,333 14,634 Operating lease liabilities 50,097 - - Total current liabilities 83,815 35,663 39,461 Operating lease liabilities 215,335 - - Landlord incentives and deferred rent - 33,989 37,616 Long-term debt 10,000 10,000 - Other liabilities 49 - - Total liabilities 309,199 79,652 77,077 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value, 80.0 million shares

authorized; 46.6 million, 46.7 million and 47.1 million

shares issued at May 4, 2019, February 2, 2019 and May 5,

2018, respectively. 466 467 471 Additional paid-in capital 112,423 112,693 111,823 Retained earnings 108,277 120,251 157,294 Treasury stock, at cost - 11.1 million shares at each of May 4,

2019, February 2, 2019 and May 5, 2018. (160,021 ) (160,021 ) (160,021 ) Total stockholders’ equity 61,145 73,390 109,567 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 370,344 $ 153,042 $ 186,644





Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2019 May 5, 2018 Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities: Net loss $ (10,149 ) $ (3,885 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,785 5,912 Stock-based compensation expense (222 ) 418 Loss on sale of assets 102 61 Deferred income taxes - 980 Impairment charges - 27 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,728 (3,846 ) Inventories (1,723 ) (5,912 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (818 ) (1,276 ) Accounts payable (2,423 ) 8,721 Accrued liabilities 1,957 2,728 Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net (1,262 ) - Landlord incentives and deferred rent - (721 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (25 ) 3,207 Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,616 ) (8,725 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,616 ) (8,725 ) Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility 5,000 - Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (5,000 ) - Repurchases of common stock - (3,980 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (3,980 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,641 ) (9,498 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 20,103 31,331 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,462 $ 21,833 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash (received) paid for income taxes $ (8,669 ) $ 24 Interest paid $ 111 $ 47







Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Supplemental Information

Quarterly Sales by Merchandise Category

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2019 May 5, 2018 Variance In USD As a %

of Sales In USD As a %

of Sales In Dollars % (in thousands, except percentages) Apparel 41,824 48.0 % 49,534 49.3 % (7,710 ) (16 )% Jewelry 23,878 27.4 % 23,858 23.8 % 20 0 % Accessories 13,640 15.7 % 15,484 15.4 % (1,844 ) (12 )% Gifts 7,843 9.0 % 11,105 11.1 % (3,262 ) (29 )% Others(1) (60 ) (0.1 )% 424 0.4 % (484 ) (114 )% Net sales 87,125 100.0 % 100,405 100.0 % (13,280 ) (13 )%

(1) Includes gift card breakage income, shipping and change in return reserve.

Quarterly Comparable Sales

FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 Q1 (13 )% (16 )% (5 )% Q2 (13 )% (3 )% Q3 (14 )% (18 )% Q4 (14 )% (15 )% Fiscal year (14 )% (11 )%

Boutique Count

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended May 4, 2019 February 2, 2019 May 5, 2018 Number of boutiques open at the beginning of period 727 721 721 Boutiques opened 3 32 27 Boutiques closed (8 ) (26 ) (4 ) Number of boutiques open at the end of period 722 727 744





Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2019

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2019 GAAP Professional

Fees (1) Severance

Benefits and

Other Payroll

Costs (2) Reversal of

Stock-based

Compensation

(3) Deferred

Tax Asset

Valuation

Allowance(4) Non

GAAP SG&A 39,994 (1,152 ) (1,114 ) 271 - 37,999 Loss from operations (9,667 ) 1,152 1,114 (271 ) - (7,672 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (9,727 ) 1,152 1,114 (271 ) - (7,732 ) Income tax expense (benefit)(5) 422 196 189 (46 ) (2,074 ) (1,313 ) Net loss (10,149 ) 956 925 (225 ) 2,074 (6,419 ) Diluted loss per share(6) (0.29 ) 0.03 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.06 (0.18 ) Effective tax expense (benefit) rate(7) 4.3 % (21.3 )% (17.0 )%

(1) Consists of consulting expenses associated with the Company’s review of strategic and financial alternatives as well as the implementation of the turnaround plan that commenced in January 2019. (2) Consists of severance benefits and other payroll costs associated with the turnaround plan. (3) Reversal of stock-based compensation associated with the departure of certain employees. (4) Consists of non-cash net deferred tax asset valuation allowance recorded during the first quarter ended May 4, 2019. The impact on the effective tax rate was calculated by dividing the net loss impact by the GAAP loss before income tax expense (benefit). (5) The income tax impact of each adjustment was calculated using the adjusted effective tax rate for thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2019. (6) The diluted loss per share impact of each adjustment was calculated by dividing the net loss impact by the diluted share count of 34,809,000. (7) The effective tax rate was calculated by dividing income tax expense (benefit) by the loss before income tax expense (benefit).



