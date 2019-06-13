Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo Toronto Ushered in “Legalization 2.0” With New Consumer and Edibles Data and Record-Setting Industry Attendance

Canada’s largest cannabis consumer and industry event concluded the first Canadian Cannabis Week

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) today announced the results of the Company’s third annual Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo Toronto (“LCBC” and “Expo,” respectively), which took place June 6-9, 2019 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, bringing an end to Canadian Cannabis Week (“CCW”, CCWevents.ca) which ran from June 3-9, 2019.



As the Company’s first conference in Toronto following legalization, LCBC and Expo highlights included:

More than 20,000 visitors, with attendance on Industry Day of the Expo increasing nearly 45 per cent over the previous year to over 7,300 attendees, and LCBC sold out in Toronto for the third year in a row.

Booth space sold out with more than 250 exhibitors taking over larger-than-ever floor footprints, and many companies spending more than six figures on booth builds.

Total showfloor increased to more than 194,000 square feet. As the first Toronto Expo since legalization, the show featured four new consumer-focused areas: the Grow Zone, Accessories Zone and Games Lounge, and a new 10,000-square-foot Vape Showcase.

The four-day event featured 170 of the industry’s preeminent thought leaders on the Main and Demo stages.

Cannabis brands continue to choose Lift & Co. as the channel to introduce new products to market. This year included key corporate announcements from CannTrust and SugarBud , as well as a number of other industry stakeholders announcing debuting technology and new partnerships as part of the Expo.

and , as well as a number of other industry stakeholders debuting technology and new partnerships as part of the Expo. A dozen consumer and industry events across Toronto as part of the inaugural Canadian Cannabis Week (CCWevents.ca).

“This event is a keystone for the Canadian cannabis sector, providing a premium avenue for industry, brands and consumers to connect,” said Matei Olaru, CEO, Lift & Co. “With new companies emerging and new products coming to market later this year, we’ll continue to see brands prioritize our show to make an impact with investors and their customers.”

With the first year of legalization well under way and new products expected to be legalized later this year, consumer behaviour and transactional data coming out of Canada present a major opportunity within this emerging consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) industry. This year, Lift & Co. delivered two key presentations focusing on Canadian cannabis consumer segments. The presentations were based on analyses of Lift & Co.’s proprietary consumer review and receipt platform and from Lift & Co.’s consumer and budtender survey panels; the budtender survey panels are a first-of-its-kind in Canada. Lift & Co. and Headset co-presented early insights into Canada’s cannabis consumer segments: who is buying, what they are spending and why they are consuming. The full presentation can be found here .

The second presentation focused on a new joint study that identified distinct edibles consumer segments. Highlights of this preview presentation can be found here , and the full joint white paper will be released in the coming weeks.

Leading up to LCBC and Expo, Lift & Co. also launched the inaugural Canadian Cannabis Week (CCWevents.ca), a seven-day series of more than a dozen consumer and industry events happening across Toronto. In its first year, CCW provided an additional platform for the international and Canadian industry to connect with both business and consumer audiences. In future years, CCW will continue to showcase Canada’s global leadership position as a unique and premier destination for investors, industry thought leaders, brands and consumers to connect and collaborate.

As Canada’s cannabis sector matures, Lift & Co.’s platform of CPG-inspired marketing solutions—Event Marketing including its Expos, Data Insights, Consumer and Trade Marketing—will continue to modernize the nascent cannabis industry by powering the industry and empowering the consumer.

Tickets are on-sale now at liftexpo.ca/europe-2019 for the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference Europe (“LCBC Europe”) taking place September 5-6, 2019 at the Berlin Congress Centre. The inaugural LCBC Europe leverages Lift & Co.'s established role as the trusted authority in the Canadian cannabis industry to bring European and Canadian stakeholders together under its banner event series.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

