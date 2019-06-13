The Movie Studio Inc. Announces Common Stock Buyback Share Repurchase Agreement

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) www.themoviestudio.com announces a common stock buyback also known as a share repurchase agreement.



“Based on our continued confidence we have in our business going forward, the Board of Directors and management team believe that the company’s shares are an attractive investment opportunity,” stated Gordon Scott Venters, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time. Any shares acquired will be returned to treasury. The company had approximately 37,300,298 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 1st, 2019. The company does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit http://themoviestudio.com .

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO

gsv@themoviestudio.com

954-332-6600

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.