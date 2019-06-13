Attack on civilians at Sobame Da village, Mopti Region, in central Mali

On 9 June 2019, a violent attack took place at Sobame Da village, Mopti Region, in central Mali and at least 95 civilians were killed and 19 disappeared. The Government of Japan firmly condemns this attack and expresses its deepest condolences and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, the Government of Mali and its people, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The Government of Japan hopes that the Government of Mali and the International Organizations including the United Nations will continue their efforts to prevent subsequent attacks, and is determined to contribute to the peace and security in Mali and in Africa.



