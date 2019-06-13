G1 Therapeutics Announces Updates to Board of Directors

- Garry Nicholson to serve as new board chair -

- Sir Andrew Witty, Fredric Eshelman, Pharm.D. and prior chair Seth Rudnick, M.D. re-elected -

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that current board member Garry Nicholson has been named as board chair, succeeding former chair Seth Rudnick, M.D. Dr. Rudnick, Sir Andrew Witty and Fredric Eshelman, Pharm.D. have been re-elected to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“As the company’s clinical programs advance toward global regulatory submissions, Garry’s extensive experience and strategic approach to global drug commercialization and value-creating partnerships make him an ideal board chair,” said Dr. Rudnick. “I look forward to continuing to serve on the board and working with Garry and the leadership team to deliver innovative therapies that have the potential to benefit people with the most common forms of cancer.”

Mr. Nicholson has served on the G1 board of directors since 2018. He led the global oncology franchise at Pfizer from 2008 through 2015. As President, Pfizer Oncology, Mr. Nicholson’s responsibilities included global commercialization and sales, clinical development and regulatory strategy, and business development. Under his leadership, the company developed and executed the global regulatory and launch strategy for Ibrance® (palbociclib), the first CDK4/6 inhibitor approved in the U.S. and Europe. During his tenure at Pfizer, Mr. Nicholson served on the board of directors of the Pfizer Foundation and was a member of the company’s Portfolio, Strategy and Investment Committee, which set corporate R&D priorities and investment strategy.

Mr. Nicholson noted, “Seth’s vision and scientific and clinical expertise were critical in advancing three oncology therapies with the potential to improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. I’m excited about the opportunity we have at G1 to fundamentally change how we treat cancer.”

Dr. Rudnick, who served as board chair since 2014, will continue to serve as chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee. He is also a member of the company’s clinical advisory board.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to improve outcomes for chemotherapy patients. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

