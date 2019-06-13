Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2022: BNNTs - A Super-Light, Heat-Resistant Material Emerges as the Next Big Thing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments:



Boron Nitride

Boron Carbide

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company (USA)

3M Technical Ceramics (Germany)

Denka Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Element Six (UK)

ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Momentive (USA)

Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd (China)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Sandvik Hyperion (USA)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Showa Denko KK (Japan)

Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Washington Mills Electro Minerals Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide: End-Use Market Dynamics Shape Growth Trends

Global Boron Reserves, Production & Demand - An Overview

CBN Films Market Overview

Nano Boron Carbide Market Outlook

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Expanding Industrial Applications to Favor Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

TMarket to Draw Growth from Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Industry



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

CBN: Increasing Use as Diamond Substitute

Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fuelling CBN Market

Innumerable Material Attributes Foster CBN & PCBN Applications

Comparative Analysis of Filler Properties (BN, Al2O3, AlN, Fused SiO2)

CBN Abrasives to Climb Growth Ladder as Grinding Usage Soars

Developments in CBN Grinding

High Speed Grinding (HSG)

Continuous Path Controlled (CPC) Grinding

CBN and Diamond Replace Aluminum Oxide Tools

Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market

Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area

Boron Nitride Nanotubes Vs Carbon Nanotubes

Opportunities for Boron Nitride in Electronic Components Market

Graphene-Boron Nitride Suturing Ushers in Breakthrough Technology for Electronics

Boron Nitride in Cosmetic Products

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs): A Super-Light, Heat-Resistant Material Emerges as the Next Big Thing

Boron Nitride Injects Fresh Optimism into Cancer Treatment

Boron Nitride Nanocage - A High Performance Filter

Q-BN, a New Phase of Boron Nitride: Potential Applications in Cutting Tools & Displays

Boron Carbide Dazzles on the Pyrotechnics Landscape

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Replacing Quartz Crystal



4. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS - A GLANCE AT PAST INNOVATIONS

Recent Advancements - Synthesis of 2D Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hexagonal Boron Nitride - Potential Substrate for Graphene Devices with High Heat Dissipation

Boron Nitride to Make Zigzag-Edged Graphene Nanoribbons

Researchers Develop a New Method to Produce C-BN

New Boron Carbide Production Method Aims to Lower Production Costs

Simplified Process Developed for h-BN Production

New Process Improves Relative Density & Ballistic Performance of Boron Carbide Armor

CBN Films for Advanced Machining

Mass Selected Ion Beam Deposition

New Technique Increases Yield of Nanotubes

BN Films Over Carbon Fibers

Spherical Boron Nitride - Better Composite Materials

New Boron Nitride Processing Technique

BN Nanotubes Strengthen Coatings

New Process Optimizes CBN Film Synthesis

New Compound to Replace CBN



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Boron: An Introduction

Boron Nitride

Product Description

Features

Production Process

End Use Applications

Newer Applications of BN Coatings

BN Powder Widely Applied as an Additive

Cubic Boron Nitride

Product Description

Properties

Applications

Investment Costs

Alternatives and Combinations

The Plasticky' Generation

Product Segments

Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hot-Pressed Boron Nitride

Features

Applications

Wurtzite Boron Nitride

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride

Boron Carbide

Product Description

Properties

Production Process

Features

Applications

Ceramics

Other Applications

Boron Carbide Nanoparticles Offer Multi-Pronged Benefits

Boron Based Materials

Features of Boron Based Ceramics

Process of Borodizing



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Rolls Out SiZBN

Thomas Swan Introduces 2D Boron Nitride Products

Saint-Gobain Unveils Boron Nitride Products Portfolio

BCL Introduces Boron Nitrate



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)

The United States (19)

Canada (1)

Japan (5)

Europe (7) France (1) Germany (3) The United Kingdom (2) Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

