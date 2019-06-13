Southeast Asia Doppler Lidar System for Wind Observation Market to Reach US$52.59 mn by 2025 as Weather Predictions become Necessary for Onshore Operations

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research has published a latest research report about the Southeast Asia Doppler lidar system for wind observation market. The research report, titled “Southeast Asia Doppler Lidar System for Wind Observation Market Insights, Forecast to 2025,” opens a discussion about the key trends in the market. Despite being specific to the geography, researchers have highlighted the global impact of this market. Factors such as climate change and role of government agencies in monitoring the environment have been mentioned in the research report.



According to QY Research, the Southeast Asia Doppler lidar system for wind observation market is expected to be worth US$52.59 mn by 2025 from US$15.59 mn in 2018, surging at a whopping CAGR of 19% between 2018 and 2025. This remarkable growth of the market is attributable to the growing attention to wind energy as the world looks at unconventional energy sources with hope.

Southeast Asia Doppler Lidar System for Wind Observation Market: Drivers

The Southeast Asia Doppler lidar system for wind observation market is being influenced by the increasing demand for accurate weather forecasts and predictions for smooth onshore operations. High dependency of several businesses on onshore activities such as shipping, oil and gas, and transportation, has created a significant demand for Doppler lidar system for wind observation. This has brought in a fair amount of investment in development of innovative number weather prediction models. In addition, growing efforts by governments to harness wind energy to reduce carbon emissions are expected to favor market growth. The pressing need to accurately predict storms, cyclones, and hurricanes for taking preemptive measure to avert irreversible calamities is also anticipated to bode well for the market.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1173987/southeast-asia-doppler-lidar-system-for-wind-observation-market

Southeast Asia Doppler Lidar System for Wind Observation Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Southeast Asia doppler lidar system for wind observation market is segmented into foundation type and cabin type. The applications of these systems can be seen in industries such as wind power industry, aerospace field, climate and weather, and others. The report projects that the wind power segment will show steady progress as it is a new energy market. The ability to accurately measure wind speed, direction, and nature with Doppler lidars is expected to draw attention of end users in this segment. Growing investments in wind farms for power generation is thus expected to boost segment growth.

In terms of countries, the Southeast Asia doppler lidar system for wind observation market is segmented into Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Singapore.

Southeast Asia Doppler Lidar System for Wind Observation Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the Southeast Asia doppler lidar system for wind observation market are Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Electric, ZX Lidars, Leosphere, GWU-Group, Yankee Environmental Systems, Everise Technology Ltd, Windar Photonics A/S, NRG Systems, Movelaser, Halo Photonics, and METEK GmbH. Players are expected to invest in product innovation and sophistication to achieve unparalleled levels of accuracy to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, Mitsubishi Electric’s DIABREZZA system, which was launched in 2015, is being used by France’s busiest airport for monitoring wind shear. DIABREZZA stands out as it is capable of detecting wind shear in clear air conditions. It does so by identifying laser light back-scattered by aerosols, dust, and other particles present in the atmosphere. This system will be installed at Nice Côte d’Azur, France, which is located next to the beach and is thus susceptible to crosswinds.

Southeast Asia Doppler Lidar System for Wind Observation Market Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b261d6aa42d5635f35ef78e477a1a51d,0,1,Southeast%20Asia%20Doppler%20Lidar%20System%20for%20Wind%20Observation%20Market%20Insights,%20Forecast%20to%202025

For Any Special Requirement and Discount Request @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1173987/southeast-asia-doppler-lidar-system-for-wind-observation-market

Sales Contact:

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web – www.qyresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.