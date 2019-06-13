HQ Global Education, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Hempsession

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it has acquired 100% of the assets of Hempsession Podcast, which has now become a division of HQGE. HQGE acquired Hempsession in exchange for stock and no cash was involved in the acquisition.

Hempsession is a daily news commentary specifically showcasing the news in the Hemp and CBD industry. Hempsessions covers in-depth the entire value chain of hemp and its periphery from seed to final product. Hempsession had been operating as a dba of Oliver del Camino, who will continue to serve as the head of the HQGE Hempsession division and host of the podcast. Mr. del Camino is a Hemp/CBD professional who has worked at a public company as the head of their business development department with a focus on integrating technology with cannabinoids. Each segment of the podcast breaks down the current state of the market and the reasons for it, and industry analysts and professionals are featured from time to time as an added value to its listeners.

For more information about Hempsession, please contact Oliver del Camino, (754) 302-1589, or www.therealhempnews.com

Twitter: @realhempsession

Facebook: facebook.com/hemppodcast

Instagram: @hempsession

ABOUT HQ Global Education, Inc.

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, to play a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Luis Proetta, CEO info@hqgeinc.com http://hqgeinc.com



