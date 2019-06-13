Israel’s Pelephone Drives Consumer IoT Innovation, Joining Other Service Providers Worldwide on Amdocs eSIM Platform

Amdocs’ cloud-based eSIM platform, pre-integrated with all eSIM device manufacturers, enables simple, intuitive and hassle-free eSIM activation and digital lifecycle management

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, continues to show business value and innovation with its cloud-based, digital eSIM platform, which enables service providers to activate and manage a wide range of eSIM-enabled devices. Today the company is announcing that Pelephone, a leading Israeli service provider, has gone live on the Amdocs eSIM platform, enabling Pelephone to launch eSIM-enabled devices in its market, starting with the Apple Watch. The launch follows Apple’s formal certification of the Pelephone offering supported by the Amdocs eSIM platform.



/EIN News/ -- “Having a strong focus on consumer IoT, it’s important for us to quickly bring our customers the latest advancements, from watches to car applications,” said Nimrod Ben-Tov, chief technology officer at Pelephone. “Our go-live on the Amdocs eSIM platform required minimal effort from our network, IT and marketing teams. Given this platform’s low-risk business model, it makes little sense for service providers like ourselves to try and build our own solutions.”

The Amdocs eSIM platform offers a two-sided software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution in which service providers get access to a wide range of original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) products, pre-integrated, while OEMs can reach the largest consumer base worldwide. The platform is also pre-integrated with the leading eSIM data bases, enabling simple and fast integration into a service provider’s network and IT systems.

Once deployed, service providers can quickly offer their customers any new device that becomes available, with no additional back-end software updates or integration. Furthermore, the Amdocs platform provides unique customer care and support capabilities after device activation, allowing the real-time identification and resolution of issues or malfunctions that may arise. Amdocs also helps with the design of the customer interfaces, using global best practices so that customers enjoy a superior eSIM device management experience.

“While the transition from consuming media on physical to digital products has been underway for several years across many industries, the trend has now extended into the area of mobile services,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. “The introduction and subsequent proliferation of eSIM represents an opportunity for mobile service providers to onboard millions of new devices to their networks, simplify and expedite service registration, and reduce the cost of logistics and distribution.”



“At the same time, the ability to handle growing numbers of mobile consumer-connected devices while ensuring a simple and unified customer experience remains a real challenge. Amdocs helps service providers overcome this exact challenge. Our solution simplifies the journey and reduces costs for the service provider, while also delivering a superior customer experience,” Miles concluded.

Pelephone’s deployment of the Amdocs eSIM platform follows the successful rollout of the Amdocs solution at Vivo, one of the largest operators in Brazil. Several other eSIM platform projects have either been completed or are underway at operators in North America, Asia Pacific and EMEA. The Amdocs solution can be deployed on private clouds and is also available hosted on the Microsoft Azure public cloud.

About Pelephone

Pelephone pioneered the cellular market in Israel. The company was founded in 1986, and since 2004, is fully owned by Bezeq, the largest and the leading communications corporation in Israel. Pelephone provides mobile communication services, as well as mobile devices and related accessories. In the past year, Pelephone has also begun to offer advanced IoT solutions to the public, business and private sectors. Pelephone has approximately 2,300 employees and serves approximately 2.2 million subscribers. In the field of services and sales, the company today operates approximately 200 points of presence nationwide. For additional information, visit the Pelephone website at www.pelephone.co.il

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

