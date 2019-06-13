Outlook on the World Food Enzymes Market to 2024 - Select Major Players are Expanding Their Global Presence by Acquiring Manufacturers in Foreign Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Enzymes Market 2019-2024: Growth, Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global food enzymes market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The demand for packaged and processed foods is growing with the need to provide food security and safety. However, due to complexities in the global food supply chain, there is a need to add food additives to keep the nutritional content intact and maintain the shelf life.

Apart from this, the increasing penetration of organized retail in urban and rural centres globally drive the food enzymes market. The environment-friendly production process, waste reduction and energy saving in the food industry, and increased demand in food and feed industries are driving the market.

Key Market Trends



Increase of Food Enzyme Usage in Bakery Applications



Bakery products consist of several products like bread, pastries, doughnuts and rolls. Food enzymes act as a catalyst for biochemical reactions which offer quality improvements in bakery products. The bakery is the largest application market for food enzymes. Bakery products are prominent in North America and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for bakery foods, with Australia, India and China being the main drivers. In Australia, there is an increase in demand for Food enzymes in bakery applications due to restrictions in the use of chemical additives, especially in the manufacture of bread and other fermented products.



North America Emerges as the Market Leader



North America is the largest market for enzyme applications in food industries. High consumption of meat and meat products in the region is one of the key factors augmenting the food enzymes market. The United States is the market leader of enzyme production and consumption at the regional and global level attributed to increased expenditure in premium quality products and consumer preference for processed foods incorporated with naturally sourced ingredients.



Competitive Landscape



Global food enzymes market is fragmented attributed to a large number of players involved in the market. Active companies involve in new product development, expansion and acquisition, to sustain with the market competition. Some of the major players are expanding their global presence by acquiring manufacturers in foreign countries. While companies such as DuPont, are investing in marketing and branding to increase their product promotion and achieve a strong sale.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Bakery

5.1.2 Confectionery

5.1.3 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

5.1.4 Meat Poultry & Sea Food Products

5.1.5 Beverages

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 France

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Kerry Inc.

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

6.4.5 Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 ENMEX

6.4.7 ABF Ingredients

6.4.8 Novozymes



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbnmk8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Enzymes , Food Additives



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.