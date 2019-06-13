OpsRamp Sponsors HPE Discover 2019 in Las Vegas

Discover a modern platform for hybrid, multi-cloud IT operations management at booth 236

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for the hybrid enterprise, today announced it’s a bronze sponsor of HPE Discover 2019 running June 18th-20th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can combine hybrid infrastructure monitoring and management with artificial intelligence for IT operations ( AIOps ). The OpsRamp platform also integrates seamlessly with third-party cloud providers and IT management tools and is currently used by over 1,800 organizations worldwide to monitor, manage and optimize IT infrastructure across cloud and on-premises environments.



“In today’s edge-to-cloud world, the right event context matters more than ever,” said Jim Lampert, VP of Service Provider Sales for OpsRamp. “We’re excited to showcase the power of our multi-cloud, hybrid infrastructure moni toring and management platform and how it can deliver the right situational visibility across multiple enterprise data sources for proactive IT operations management.”

The company will be demonstrating its service-centric AIOps solution at booth 236 on the Discover 2019 Show Floor, beginning on June 18th at 8 am. To schedule meetings with the OpsRamp team, visit https://info.opsramp.com/hpe-discover .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

