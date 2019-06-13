Mexico's Foodservice Market 2017-2022: Growth Dynamics, Customer Segmentation and Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico - The Future of Foodservice to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mexico - The Future of Foodservice to 2022 provides extensive insight and analysis of the Mexican Foodservice market over the next five years (2017-2022) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.



With a population of 122.9 million in 2017, Mexico is the eleventh most populated country in the world and is the second largest Latin American market. Increasing disposable income and employment have strengthened the economic growth, fuelling expansion of middle class. While the working mix of population accounts for 66%, hence leading them to contribute much to the GDP. Unemployment stands at an impressive 3.6%, while the daily minimum wage was also increased to MXN88.36, in 2017.



A rising tide lifts all boats' rings true for Mexico's foodservice market, as stable yet slow economic growth combined with falling unemployment has created middle class to be better able to afford out-of-home meal occasions. As such, the Mexican profit sector has grown at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2015-2017, with the market becoming increasingly attractive for international investment and operators.



The sector has also benefited from a growing number of international and domestic tourists as, following the Peso depreciation; the country has become a cheaper and more attractive holiday destination.



FSR is the largest profit sector channel, holding a 42.7% share of profit sector sales in 2017. The channel is set to be the main beneficiary of Mexico's positive economic climate, with rising discretionary incomes allowing families to trade up from QSR. To 2022, growth of Mexico's foodservice market will remain steady at a CAGR of 3.8%, reaching a valuation of approximately MXN 1.8 trillion.



Key Highlights

FSR represents the largest foodservice channel in Mexico, generating revenue of MXN 628.8 billion in 2017 (or a 42.7% share of the overall profit sector).

An increase in employment and rising disposable incomes are the key drivers of domestic consumption. In addition, expanding middle class and growing urban population will further boost the overall domestic consumption thereby aiding GDP growth.

Currently, the channel is dominated by independent operators, which account for 87.4% of outlets. However, consumers cite a general preference for chain operators, which are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022.

Scope

Overview of Mexico's macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Mexico's foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.

Growth Dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Mexico's foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

Customer Segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Mexican population.

Key Players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.



Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the Mexican foodservice market.



Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2017-2022) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within Mexico's foodservice market.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Report Guide Executive Summary Macroeconomic Context GDP and Consumer Price Index Population and demographic highlights Annual household income distribution Introducing the Consumer Segments the Consumer Segments Consumer segment profiles and key identification metrics Segment engagement overview in four key profit sector channels Profit Sector Metrics Key metric highlights Value share and growth by channel Outlets and transactions growth by channel Operator buying volumes and growth by channel Channel historic and future growth dynamics Outlet type and type of ownership growth dynamics Profit Sector by Channel Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Summary and key take-out Metrics Key players Key consumers Why? What? Where? What next? Full Service Restaurants (FSR) Summary and key take-out Metrics Key players Key consumers Why? What? Where? What next? Coffee and Tea Shops Summary and key take-out Metrics Key players Key consumers Why? What? Where? What next? Appendix

Companies Mentioned



McDonald's Sistemas de Mexico S.A.

Restaurant Brands International

Domino's Pizza International Inc.

Alsea S.A.B de C.V.

Yum! Brands Inc.

Grupo Gigante

S.A.B de C.V.

Starbucks Corporation

Italian Coffee S.A de C.V (Puebla Outlet)

Cafe Punta del Cielo (Mexico City Branch)

