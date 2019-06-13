Global Defoamers Market Outlook & Projections to 2024 - Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Defoamers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defoamers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for defoamers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for defoamers in Asia-Pacific due to rapid Industrialization. However, the market is likely to be restrained by the stringent environmental regulations on VOC containing defoamers.



Key Highlights



The introduction of new and innovative products is also likely to boost the demand of defoamers.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the market in 2018.

Growing demand for eco-friendly defoamers is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Key Market Trends



Anitfoams to Dominate the Market

Antifoams are chemicals that are widely used for controlling foams, which otherwise causes a lot of problems. The existence of foams poses a lot of serious problems in the operation of industrial process, transportation, filling and ultimately the quality of finished products.

Therefore, many industries widely utilize the services of antifoams. Antifoam formulations are generally available in compound, emulsion, and powder forms, for both aqueous and non-aqueous systems, in the market.

Antifoams are broadly categorized into two types, which are silicone antifoams & non-silicone antifoams. Out of these, silicone antifoams are more well-known and are considered the ideal antifoam as they have low surface and interfacial tension.

Antifoams find applications in dozens of end-user industries, such as food & beverages, chemical & plastics, pulp & paper, oil & mining, construction, water treatment, mechanical fluids, and paints & coatings, among others.

In terms of consumption, North America is currently the largest market of antifoams, which is closely followed by Europe. The growth in the consumption of antifoams in the pulp & paper industry, as well as in the food processing industry in the United States is primarily responsible for such a high consumption of antifoams in North America.

Hence, antifoams are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

China is one of the largest consumers of defoamers in the Asia-Pacific region. This could be attributed to the fact that the country is the largest producer of automobiles and has the largest market share in the growth of the SUV market.

Moreover, the country is the largest construction market in the region. This growth in construction sector will lead to an increase in the demand for paints & coatings and in turn, will push the growth for defoamers in the country.

The country is the largest producer and exporter of textiles in the world. The textile industry in China shrank a little in the recent years, but still offers significant opportunities. According to the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Chinese textile industry is expected to grow at a healthy annual rate of 7%; the Council is also planning to boost the exports of fiber products to USD 400 billion by 2020.

Owing to the aforementioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for defoamers is moderately consolidated as the majority of the market is occupied by a few key companies. Some of the major players of the market include Baker Hughes, BASF SE, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand in Asia-Pacific due to Rapid Industrialization

4.1.2 Introduction of Innovative & New Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations on VOC Containing Defoamers

4.2.2 Decline in usage in Printing Industry due to Digitalization

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Antifoams

5.1.2 Oil Based Defoamers

5.1.3 Water Based Defoamers

5.1.4 Silicone Based Defoamers

5.1.5 Powder Defoamers

5.1.6 EO/PO Based Defoamers

5.1.7 Alkyl Polyacrylates

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Petroleum

5.2.3 Pulp & Paper

5.2.4 Food & Beverages

5.2.5 Water & Waste Water Treatment

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Agricultural Chemicals

5.2.8 Mining

5.2.9 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Accepta

6.4.2 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

6.4.3 Apollo Chemical Co LLC

6.4.4 Aqua Clear Inc.

6.4.5 Ashland

6.4.6 Baker Hughes

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Elkem Silicones

6.4.9 Buckman

6.4.10 Burlington Chemical Co.

6.4.11 Clariant Ltd.

6.4.12 Dow Chemical Co.

6.4.13 Dow Corning Corp.

6.4.14 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.15 Elementis plc

6.4.16 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.17 GE

6.4.18 GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

6.4.19 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

6.4.20 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.21 Kalo

6.4.22 Kemira Oyj

6.4.23 Lubrizol Corp.

6.4.24 Momentive Performance Materials

6.4.25 Munzing Chemie GmbH

6.4.26 Nalco

6.4.27 Nopco

6.4.28 OM Tex Chem Priveate Ltd.

6.4.29 Organic Defoamer Group

6.4.30 PMC Group Inc.

6.4.31 Shin-Etsu

6.4.32 Sigma-Aldrich

6.4.33 Siltech

6.4.34 Solvay S.A.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Defoamers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7f8v1f

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Detergent Chemicals, Oilfield Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.