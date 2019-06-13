Global Chromatography Reagents Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.2% During 2019-2024 - Key Players are Merck, Bio-Rad Labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tosoh Corp, and General Electric

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Reagents Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chromatography reagents are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing academic and commercial research & development (R&D) spending on pharmaceuticals, technological advancements in chromatography reagents, and the growing importance of chromatography tests in drug approvals. On the flip side, the high cost of chromatography systems serves as one of the major stumbling blocks in the growth of the studied market.



Key Highlights



Food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, which is expected to be fueled by continuous innovation & development of food & beverage products, and rising population adding to the food demand noticeably.

The rising importance of green chromatography and growing use of chromatography technique in proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics medicines are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market across the globe, where the growth is majorly driven by the growing adoption of chromatography technique in pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries.

Key Market Trends



Food & Beverage Segment to Dominate Market Demand

Chromatography reagents are extensively used in the food & beverages industry, for efficient purification of crystalline sugar and liquid sugar syrup.

These reagents remove salt ions from the raw solutions and adsorb the yellowish-brown substances that give raw sugar its natural color.

Ion exchange chromatography reagents can also simply and efficiently remove unwanted ionic compounds, such as, hardening elements or table salt, from gelatin, pectin, etc.

Combinations of strongly acidic, gelled and weakly-basic chromatography reagents generally are used for this purpose. The chromatography reagents are certified in many countries, worldwide for the processing of food and drinking water.

North America is currently the leader, in terms of consumption of chromatography reagents in the food & beverages industry. There are a large number of R&D activities, currently, in the United States, in the field of food purification, which is driving the market for chromatography reagents in the region.

North America to Dominate the Global Market

North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increased adoption of chromatography technique, majorly in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries drives the demand for chromatography reagents in the region.

With the increase in aging population in the region, and rising number of critical diseases, healthcare expenditure has increased significantly in the region. This has increased R&D investments into the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery and production, which has further increased the demand for chromatography technique and reagents in the region.

United States stood as the largest consumer of chromatography reagents. In United States, the largest component of budget expenditure is healthcare.

With growing aging population and critical diseases, the demand for monoclonal antibodies has increased noticeably in the country.

Besides, United States spend significant resource on water & food purification in order to protect the health of the citizens, which further adds to the demand for chromatography reagents in the country.

Hence, all such increasing R&D facilities, discovery and production of drugs, and robust demand for food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products in the region, are expected to drive the demand for chromatography reagents over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The chromatography reagents market is a consolidated market, where few players account for significant share of the market demand. Some of the major players in the market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, and General Electric, amongst others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Academic and Commercial R&D Spending on Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Technological Advancements in Chromatography Reagents

4.1.3 Increasing Importance of Chromatography Tests in Drug Approvals

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs of Chromatography Systems

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Buffers

5.1.2 Ion Pair Reagents

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Silylation Reagents

5.1.5 Alkylation and Esterification Reagents

5.1.6 Acylation Reagents

5.1.7 Solid Support

5.2 Bed-shape

5.2.1 Column

5.2.2 Planar

5.2.3 Thin Layer

5.3 Physical State of Mobile Phase

5.3.1 Gas Chromatography Reagents

5.3.2 Liquid Chromatography Reagents

5.3.3 High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Reagents

5.3.4 Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Reagents

5.3.5 Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) Reagents

5.3.6 Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents

5.4 Technology

5.4.1 Ion Exchange

5.4.2 Affinity Exchange

5.4.3 Size Exclusion

5.4.4 Hydrophobic Interaction

5.4.5 Mixed-Mode

5.4.6 Others

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical

5.5.1.1 Biotechnology

5.5.1.2 Drug Discovery

5.5.1.3 Drug Production

5.5.2 Food & Beverages

5.5.3 Water & Environmental Analysis

5.5.4 Others

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1.1 China

5.6.1.2 India

5.6.1.3 Japan

5.6.1.4 South Korea

5.6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.2 North America

5.6.2.1 United States

5.6.2.2 Canada

5.6.2.3 Mexico

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 South Africa

5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Agilent Technologies

6.4.2 Avantor Performance Materials LLC

6.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.4.4 General Electric

6.4.5 Kanto Kagaku Singapore Pte. Ltd.

6.4.6 LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.7 Merck KGaA

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.9 Regis Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

6.4.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.4.12 Tosoh Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel



