Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 1498.92 Mn by 2025 End –QY Research, Inc.

Fiber optics is a flexible and transparent fiber made with the help of plastic or drawing glass that is used for light transmission. The fiber optics cable has wide-ranging usage in fiber-optic communications where they permit long-distance transmission and at higher bandwidths. Increasing adoption of fiber optics cables to transmit signals with a minimum amount of loss has been increased over the last few years and this factor is propelling the growth of the Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable market.



Keeping in view the increasing growth of the Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable market , QY Research has published a new report titled, “Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable market Insights, Forecast to 2025,” for the forecasted period of 7-years, i.e. between 2018 and 2025. According to this report, Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable market was valued US$ 747.47 Mn in 2018 and is likely to attain the value of US$ 1498.92 Mn by 2025 end, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 10.45% during the anticipated period.

Increasing Use of Optic Fiber Cables in End-Use Industries to Boost the Growth of the Market

Rising demand for communication with high bandwidth is fuelling the growth of the market. For example, fiber optic cables are used to transmit images, data and voice easily even up to several kilometers. IT and telecommunication are important sectors with an extensive range of applications. The development of fiber-rich infrastructure has tremendously propelled the demand for fiber optic cables. Moreover, technological expansion in the telecom industry has augmented the deployment of broadband network architectures. There are some significant broadband networking architectures such as Fiber to the Premise, Fiber to the Home, Fiber to the Cabinet and Fiber to the Building, which require large-scale fiber optics network deployment are contributing the demand for fiber optic cables.

High Penetration of the Technology in IT in Asia Pacific Region to Strengthen its Hold over Market

The report covers regions such as Korea, Japan, and South East Asia (Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia). The region is leading the market since 2017 mainly because of the high penetration of technologies related to the optical fiber in developing countries due to various projects, for instance, smart cities. The region is gaining revenue growth due to the adoption of technology in telecommunication & IT and telecom & administrative sectors. High penetration in expanding IT and manufacturing sector across the Asia Pacific region is boosting the growth of the Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable market. Additionally, growing application of fiber optics in the medical sector is swelling the growth of the market in the countries such as India, China, and Japan, thus fuelling the demand of fiber optic cables at a remarkable rate.

Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable market: Segmental Analysis

Based on type, the market is segmented into multi-mode and single-mode, while on the basis of applications, the market is segmented into Multimode Fiber Applications, Long-Distance Communication, CATV, FTTx, Other Local Access Network, Local Mobile Metro Network, and Others.

Asia (SEA JP KR) Fiber Optic Cable market: Key Players

Viettel, Prysmian, SACOM, HTGD, VNPT, Furukawa, Thai China Fiber Optics, Corning, HBC Telecom, OPCOM, Fujikura, BELDEN, Sumitomo, CCSI, ZTT, Jembo, LS, Supreme Cable, YOFC, Taihan, FiberHome, and Futong are some of the key players operating in the market.

