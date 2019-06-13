Well Casing & Cementing Market, 2024 by Type (Casing, Cementing), Service (Casing Pipe & Cementing Equipment & Services), Operation (Primary, Remedial), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Well

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Well Casing & Cementing Market by Type (Casing, Cementing), Service (Casing pipe, equipment & services, Cementing equipment & services), Operation (Primary, Remedial), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Well, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The well casing & cementing market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0%.



The shale developments in North America, Asia Pacific, and South & Central America are a major driver for the well casing & cementing market. Moreover, the stabilized oil prices have encouraged the new drilling activities; onshore and offshore, thus attributing to the growth of the well casing & cementing market.



The major challenge for the players to enter the well casing & cementing business is the variations in the regulations that are described vividly by different governments worldwide. The major equipment & service providers in the well casing & cementing market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, NOV, Weatherford, and BHGE.



The major players in the global well casing & cementing market such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, NOV, Weatherford, and BHGE have comparable strengths in terms of customer bases, diversified products & services portfolios, technological capabilities, and diversified regional presences; they cumulatively hold a significant portion of the total market share.



The existing players have been continuously adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies to mitigate any decline in their market shares. Contracts & agreements and new product launches are the most widely adopted strategies by these players to ensure their market dominance.

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Market Share, 2018

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Contracts & Agreements

12.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.4 Expansions



13 Company Profiles



Baker Hughes, A GE Company

Centek Group

Frank's International (Blackhawk Specialty Tools)

Halliburton

Innovex Downhole Solutions

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger Limited

Tenaris

TMK Group

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Vallourec

Weatherford

